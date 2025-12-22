"This was the whole infrastructure behind VOLA!" Danish/Swedish quartet launch crowdfunder after losing all their gear in storage facility fire

Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA have launched a crowdfunding appeal after they lost all of their equipment when a fire ripped through their storage facility in Copenhagen last week.

In a plea on social media, the band, Asger Mygind, Martin Werner, Adam Janzi, and Nicolai Mogensen, said, "Last week, a fire broke out at Nettolager, a storage facility in Copenhagen. The section of the complex where our unit was located was completely burned down. Everyone is safe, but everything that allowed us to function as a band is gone.

Most of our VOLA equipment was stored there. This was the whole infrastructure behind VOLA. Instruments, touring rigs, audio and monitoring systems, recording equipment, merch, vinyl, and years of accumulated tools built specifically for this project. Among the items lost are those that cannot be replaced, not to mention the immense time it takes to build these racks and systems.

Members of our crew lost essential tools required to do their work. Rebuilding even a minimal live setup also means enabling our front-of-house team to continue working and earning a living. This project has always been bigger than the people on stage.

We have set up a GoFundMe and any support will go directly toward replacing essential gear, rebuilding the live system, and getting us ready to play live again.

If you want to support us, the best ways are to buy tickets, buy merchandise, or contribute here if you are able. Sharing this page also helps more than you think. We are deeply grateful for every message, every share, and every form of support.

Thank you for helping us keep VOLA moving forward."

Fans can access VOLA's Go Fund Me page here.