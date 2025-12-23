IQ to release new live performance of Frequency in January

UK prog rockers IQ have announced that they will release a new live version of their 2009 album, Frequency, through GEP on January 5.

Riding The Frequency forms part of the band's Archive series, and was recorded at the band's Award-winning weekend performance of the album at CK Wiatrak in Zabrze in Poland in October earlier this year.

“Just after we released Frequency we did play the whole album live a few times including a memorable show in Berlin where it was recorded, but (of course) the IQ curse struck again and the hard drive went missing," guitarist Mike Holmes tells Prog.

"That’s always niggled me and, probably because of that, I’ve always wanted to play the whole album again and not lose the recording! 16 years later the weekender shows this year were a great opportunity to finally do that, and I actually took the hard drive with me in my pocket on the plane back just to make sure!”

Riding The Frequency will be available as a single CD in a gatefold sleeve with 12 page booklet of images from the night.

(Image credit: IQ)