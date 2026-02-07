Here's how to watch Green Day's high voltage (and possibly controversial) Super Bowl 2026 opener from anywhere in the world: Times, streaming options, setlist predictions & more

Green Day at the Super Bowl When: Sunday, February 8 - from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Time: 3pm PST, 6pm ET and 11pm BST

US live stream: NBC, Peacock, YouTube TV and Walmart+

Watch from anywhere:

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in what should be an epic tussle for the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Bad Bunny has made the headlines as the half-time performer, but myself and the Louder team are more excited to watch Green Day do their thing during the opening ceremony - and you’ll be able to watch Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool hit the stage from 3pm PST, 6pm EST and 11pm GMT live on NBC, Peacock, YouTube TV, Walmart+, Telemundo and Universo, or using a VPN if you're out of the country at the time of the show.

How to watch in the US

If you're in the US on Sunday and want to watch Green Day's Super Bowl opening ceremony performance, you have a variety of options available to you. You can pick up the live stream from 3pm PST through NBC, Peacock, YouTube TV, Walmart+, Telemundo or Universo. Just log-in to your account or subscribe, grab the popcorn and a soft drink, kick back and prepare to be entertained by the Californian trio, who are likely to rattle through a greatest hits set.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside of the US this weekend on holiday, you'll still be able to catch Green Day play at the Super Bowl 60 opening party live. To do so, you'll need a VPN to help you.

If you're going to be outside of the US this weekend on holiday, you'll still be able to catch Green Day play at the Super Bowl 60 opening party live. To do so, you'll need a VPN to help you.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the US on holiday or on business and want to watch Green Day lift the lid on the Super Bowl celebrations, just select 'US' from the list, then log into your streaming service account.

3. Turn the volume up as loud as you're able and relax. That's it - you're all set to watch Green Day do their thing live from Levi's Stadium before the Patriots take on the Seahawks.

Last month, it was confirmed that Green Day would open Super Bowl LX, where the band will usher a number of past Super Bowl MVPs onto the field before the big game.

Speaking with the NFL, Armstrong said: "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

The NFL's senior director of event and game presentation Tim Tubito added: "Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who've helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX.

"As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world."

Green Day setlist predictions

There's been lots of speculation about what songs Green Day will roll out ahead of the big game - and, with the trio consistently speaking out against political violence as part of their live shows, all eyes will be on them this weekend - especially with such a big TV audience watching.

They're bound to play American Idiot - a song the band's used in the past to criticise US President Donald Trump. Holiday is another track I expect to see played with the group putting a political spin on it at the recent annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2026 festival.

Other tracks I think will be in the mix include Basket Case, When I Come Around, Welcome To Paradise and Longview.

There's no official word about how long the performance is scheduled for, but if it's anything like the half-time show, I expect it to come in at around 20-25 minutes.

Who's playing the Super Bowl halftime show

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX half-time show on February 8, fresh from his Grammy Award win for Album Of The Year for his sixth record Debí Tirar Más Fotos. His win marked the first time a Latin artist had won the accolade in the Grammys’ 68-year history.

Speaking about his Super Bowl appearance, Bad Bunny said in a statement: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”