Nine Inch Nails surprise release 44-track Tron Ares: Divergence album featuring remixes and previously unreleased material

Nine Inch Nails have surprised releases a new 44-track album featuring remixes and previously unreleased material.

The Tron Ares: Divergence album is a digital companion piece to the band's original score for Tron: Ares, which was released last September. Although Trent Reznor and his NIN bandmate Atticus Ross have released numerous film soundtrack albums, winning won two Oscars three Golden Globes, a Grammy, and an Emmy for their collaborations, their Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the third instalment of the Tron film franchise is the first to be released under the Nine Inch Nails banner.



“Music is such a big part of the Tron franchise,” said director Joachim Rønning last year in a clip accompanying the release of the soundtrack. “I knew that they were going to do the music so I’d listen to them when we were shooting to get in the groove. They’re so spot on when they’re analysing each scene It was important for Trent and Atticus, the music is in the front speakers, like you would be hearing the music at a concert.”

Currently performing across North America on their Peel It Back tour, NIN released their new two hours, 25 minutes collection on Friday, February 27. The album features remixes by Peel It Back tour support act Boys Noize, plus Mark Pritchard, Chilly Gonzales, Lanark Artefax, Danny L Harle, Jack Dangers, Pixel Grip, Working Men’s Club, The Dare and more.

Last year, Trent Reznor gave the Consequence website a progress report on the most recent studio sessions he had initiated with bandmate Ross.

“We are working on new stuff and we’re excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category," Reznor confirmed. "So, beyond that, I can’t say much, but the difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit and the desire is there.”

Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back North American tour

Mar 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 06: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Mar 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Mar 09: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Mar 10: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Mar 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Mar 15: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Mar 16: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA