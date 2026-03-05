Fontaines D.C., Lambrini Girls, Geese, Kneecap, Billy Bragg and more donate vinyl to Records For Palestine online raffle to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians

More than 200 artists and 30 record labels have come together to donate vinyl for an online raffle to raise funds for healthcare for the Palestinian people.

Announced today (March 5), the initiative, organised by Records For Palestine, features two separate Crowdfunder raffles - one focused on alternative, rock and electronic music, the other on jazz, soul, hip-hop and global groove releases - running over the next two months, offering 47 vinyl prizes donated by artists and record labels from across the global music community.



Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, Records For Palestine say, "Many artists have been involved in fundraising and raising awareness from the web to the stage. Records For Palestine provides another way for artists, labels, curators and music fans to pledge support — allowing us to raise funds while also giving artists and labels a platform to stand in visible solidarity with Palestinians."

Artists who have pledged support for the fundraiser include Fontaines D.C., Lambrini Girls, Geese, Kneecap, Ezra Collective, Billy Bragg, Heartworms, Nilüfer Yanya and more.



The initiative is backed by influential independent labels including Heavenly Recordings, Partisan Records, Cooking Vinyl, Alcopop! Records, Gondwana Records, and Brownswood Recordings, alongside a wide network of grassroots contributors.



All proceeds will support the work of Medical Aid for Palestinians, which provides emergency medical assistance and works with local organisations to help develop long-term healthcare capacity across Palestinian territories.

The organisers say:



"Palestinians in Gaza are enduring what the UN has categorised as a genocide. Despite an apparent ceasefire, the reality for people on the ground, and the conditions they are being subjected to, have continued to deteriorate day by day. Inside Gaza, Palestinians are still under attack, with innumerable violations of the ceasefire by the occupying Israeli forces since October 2025, whilst in the West Bank, Israeli forces continue to harass the Palestinian population, and approve new settlements that are illegal according to international law.

"Healthcare workers and institutions have been systematically targeted by Israel, leading to an almost total collapse of the Palestinian healthcare system since October 2023. Alongside their network of grassroots partner organisations, MAP provides immediate medical aid to those in great need across the occupied territories, whilst also developing local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system. In the face of a clampdown on MAP’s operational rights inside Gaza and the West Bank, supporting their activities with direct contributions is more important than ever."

The raffle draw will take place on May 7, with winners contacted via email and announced online shortly afterwards.



(Entry requires a valid UK postal address.



For more information, and to find out how to enter, go here.