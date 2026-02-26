"The Beatles had been my whole life… when we split up I thought: ‘I’ll never write another note of music ever’": New Paul McCartney film explores his post-Beatles life and career with Wings - here’s how to watch Man On The Run from anywhere

Man On The Run When: Friday, February 27

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Paul McCartney's post-Beatles life and career with Wings will be explored in the new documentary Man On The Run - and it's all set to hit Amazon Prime Video from Friday, February 27.

The film has been directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville and is said to chronicle "the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade."

The press release continues: "Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens."

In the film, McCartney says: "The Beatles had been my whole life really. When we split up, I thought: ‘I’ll never write another note of music ever.’"

He adds: "We started Wings from square one. It was about trying to do something different. Wings was a dud when it had first come out. If anybody bad-mouthed us, I was thinking: ‘I’m going to make the best record you’ve ever heard.’”

McCartney also served as executive producer on the project.

How to watch Man On The Run

If you're looking to watch Man On The Run as soon as it's broadcast, you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. This is included with an Amazon Prime account, but you can also sub to the video portion only. You can also get a 30-day free Prime trial.

Prime video only: $8.99/£7.99 per month

Amazon Prime (with Prime Video): $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 annually

Prime Student: $7.49/£4.49 per month or $69/£47.49 per year

Once your subscription is set up, you'll be able to watch Man On The Run from Friday, February 27.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In addition to the home release of the documentary, Man On The Run: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack will also be released on February 27 on vinyl and CD. Amazon have an exclusive orange vinyl pressing of the record which contains a total of 12 tracks, including a previously unreleased version of Live And Let Die, a rough mix of Arrow Through Me, and a demo of Silly Love Songs.

Paul McCartney Man On The Run: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack: at Amazon The official soundtrack to the Morgan Neville-directed documentary will be released to coincide with the home release of the film. It contains a total of 12 tracks, including remasters, a demo and previously unreleased songs. With Man On The Run being shown through Prime Video, Amazon also have an exclusive orange vinyl edition of the soundtrack.

