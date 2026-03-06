We celebrate Keith Emerson on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

We celebrate Keith Emerson on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

On March 11 it will be ten years since we lost keyboard maestro Keith Emerson and the progressive music world lost a true figurehead. Keith epitomised the prodigious talent, the far-reaching musical curiosity and the flash and wizardry that makes prog such a thrilling genre. That’s why Prog readers voted him the greatest keyboard player in the genre back in 2018.

But there was much more to Keith Emerson than the musician we all saw onstage, and in our tribute to him this issue, we speak to people from all walks of Keith’s life. To colleagues, family, friends, unlikely neighbours and more to hear all about the man that Keith really was. .

Also in the issue, the mercurial Francis Dunnery talks us through his new solo album, as does jazz-rock guitar luminary Pat Metheny, and Canterbury scenesters Soft Machine and Gong, while Pendragon and Arena keyboard polymath Clive Nolan discusses a distinguished career.

Bill Nelson’s Orchestra Futura, Hawkwind’s Magnus Martin, L.O.E., Godsticks, Ulver and Also Eden tell us about their latest releases, and rising prog rockers The Emerald Dawn have supplied us with this issue’s free sampler.

Also in Prog 168...

Gong - Canterbury legends battle breakdowns and writer’s block to triumph with their latest, Bright Spirit.

L.O.E. - Halifax’s proggy post-rock quartet battle adversity and come out on top on the bold Chiaroscuro.

Francis Dunnery - prog’s Mr Unpredictable looks back on his childhood with a new solo album.

Ulver - the Norwegians reinvent themselves yet again as ambient soundscape artists.

Soft Machine - Thirteen proves lucky for these Canterbury pioneers.

Pat Metheny - the jazz-rock guitar legend on setting up his own label and his great new album.

Also Eden - Anglo-Welsh proggers explain the story behind their new EP series.

Bill Nelson's Orchestra Futura - Be-Bop Deluxe’s Bill Nelson teams up with Gong and Soft Machine alumni for a live improv collection.

Godsticks - Welsh heavy proggers get real angry on new album VOiD!

Magnus Martin - Hawkwind’s Magnus Martin talks us through his new solo album, Everything Is Singing To Me.

Clive Nolan - Pendragon and Arena keyboardist and prog polymath Clive Nolan unpicks his career for us.

Galasphere 347 - MianmanStephen James Bennett on a prog world full of Genesis, Hatfield & The North, Peter Hammill and BBC radio drama.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Rush, Jon Anderson, Peter Gabriel, Gong, IQ, Frank Zappa, Nick Beggs, Asia, Mostly Autumn, Tangerine Dream, Godsticks, Motorpsycho, Francis Dunnery and loads more!

And reviews of gigs by Asia, Opeth, Pure Reason Revolution, Spock’s Beard, AVKRVST, Spriggan Mist, Jinjer and more…

