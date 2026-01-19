Still to watch The Beatles Anthology or Tron: Ares? Now’s the perfect time with a Disney+ subscription up for grabs from only £3.99 a month
Disney+ is home to unmissable music documentaries, epic live shows, new and classic movies, the entire Star Wars and Marvel universes and much more - and you can grab a sub for as little as £3.99 a month for 3 months
Disney+ is one of my most-watched streaming services thanks to its wide range of content, and if you want to take a look for yourself, then this new year deal should be right up your street because you can pick up a Disney+ subscription for as little as £3.99 a month for 3 months for a Standard With Ads sub. It usually costs £5.99/month.
There’s also money off the other ad-free Disney+ packages: Standard is down from £9.99 a month to 6.99 a month, while the Premium offering which supports 4K UHD & HDR has been reduced from £14.99/month to just £9.99/month for 3 months.
Disney+: £3.99 a month for 3 months
Kick off the new year with a range of excellent savings on Disney+ subscription packages. There's up to 33% off Standard With Ads, Standard and Premium, with prices starting from just £3.99/month for 3 months. The offer comes to a close on January 28, 2026.
For music fans, there’s a large amount of content to dive into on Disney+, including the recently introduced The Beatles Anthology which is now presented in HD, Dolby Vision with 5.1 surround sound. It’s been overseen by the Apple Corps’ production team and includes new audio mixes by Giles Martin.
The Peter Jackson-produced The Beatles: Get Back is also available through Disney+ and it sits alongside other music content such as Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown with Timothée Chalamet and the 2024 film The Beach Boys.
Away from music, Disney+ is home to the entire Star Wars universe, all things Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and, of course, Disney. The visually spectacular Tron: Ares starring Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges, launched earlier this month, while you can also binge on 37 seasons of The Simpsons, explore the Originals channel and Hulu network, which features the brilliant Only Murders In The Building, Shogun, Alien Earth and The Bear.
This offer is valid until 23:59 on January 28, 2026 and is open to new Disney+ subscribers and returning Disney+ subscribers.
