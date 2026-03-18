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How to listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere

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By ( Louder ) published

Listeners outside the UK have had their BBC Sounds access cut off – but there's a way to restore it

BBC Sounds logo
(Image credit: BBC)
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  • Listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

BBC Sounds is home to BBC Radio. Not just the many music and news stations but also podcasts, audiobooks, playlists, dramas, documentaries and every kind of digital audio format in between.

It was once a globally accessible service – an extremely popular one at that – however, in July 2025, the BBC abruptly cut off international access to BBC Sounds. The website and the app now only work in the UK.

Worse still, BBC Sounds users based outside the UK quickly discovered that they'd lost their subscriptions and bookmarks too.

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The move came as a major shock, but it's just as surprising that it hasn't felt compelled to reverse course under the sheer weight of criticism.

The BBC instead wants listeners abroad to use BBC.com or the BBC app, each of which carry BBC Radio 4, BBC World Service English and select podcasts.

BBC Radio stations remain accessible to international audiences, but via web browser only (the directory is listed at the bottom of this page).

Needless to say, it's an awful user experience, and not only because of how clunky it is.

Many people like to wake up to their favourite BBC Radio station, but due to lack of app support, that's now only possible if you want to set BBC Radio 4 or BBC World Service up as your morning alarm.

Furthermore, it's not possible to do something as rudimentary as view a radio broadcast schedule.

Not all hope is lost. With a little bit of effort and for a small fee, you can listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere in the world.

How to listen to BBC Sounds free in the UK

If you’re in the UK, you can stream BBC Sounds for free. Just register for an account with your email and a UK postcode – no TV Licence required.

On holiday outside of the UK? You can continue to listen to BBC Sounds for around a month. After that, your access will be cut off.

Fortunately, a good VPN will help you tune in from anywhere. Read on for all the details.

How to listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere

If you're planning to spend more than a month outside the UK, don't worry. You'll still be able to listen to BBC Sounds with the help of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks allow you to set your IP location back to the UK, enabling you to access your usual British services from anywhere.

Not all VPNs do this – but NordVPN does, and it's currently available with up to 74% off the usual price. The 30-day money back guarantee also means you can try it risk-free.

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How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. E.g. select 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Goodbye geo-block. You're all set to listen to BBC Sounds from any country.

What is the BBC Radio directory?

UK-wide stations

BBC Radio 1 

BBC Radio 1 Anthems

BBC Radio 1 Dance

BBC Radio 1Xtra

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 3 Unwind

BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 4 Extra

BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Asian Network

BBC 6 Music 

BBC Live News

National stations

BBC Radio Scotland

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

BBC Radio Orkney

BBC Radio Shetland 

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal

BBC Radio Ulster

BBC Radio Foyle

BBC Radio Wales

BBC Radio Wales Extra

BBC Radio Cymru

BBC Radio Cymru 2

Local stations

BBC Radio Berkshire

BBC Radio Bristol

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

BBC Radio Cornwall

BBC CWR

BBC Radio Cumbria

BBC Radio Derby

BBC Radio Devon

BBC Essex

BBC Radio Gloucestershire

BBC Radio Guernsey

BBC Hereford & Worcester

BBC Radio Humberside

BBC Radio Jersey

BBC Radio Kent

BBC Radio Lancashire

BBC Radio Leeds

BBC Radio Leicester

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

BBC Radio London

BBC Radio Manchester

BBC Radio Merseyside

BBC Radio Newcastle

BBC Radio Norfolk

BBC Radio Northampton

BBC Radio Nottingham

BBC Radio Oxford

BBC Radio Sheffield

BBC Radio Shropshire

BBC Radio Solent

BBC Radio Solent Dorset

BBC Radio Somerset

BBC Radio Stoke

BBC Radio Suffolk

BBC Radio Surrey

BBC Radio Sussex

BBC Radio Tees

BBC Three Counties Radio

BBC Radio Wiltshire

BBC Radio WM

BBC Radio York

How we test VPNs

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Louder
Louder

Louder is the ultimate resource for alternative music coverage and the home of iconic rock brands Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. With a combined reach of over five million followers across social media, we're the largest and most influential alternative music website in the world. 

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