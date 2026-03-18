How to listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere

Listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

BBC Sounds is home to BBC Radio. Not just the many music and news stations but also podcasts, audiobooks, playlists, dramas, documentaries and every kind of digital audio format in between.

It was once a globally accessible service – an extremely popular one at that – however, in July 2025, the BBC abruptly cut off international access to BBC Sounds. The website and the app now only work in the UK.

Worse still, BBC Sounds users based outside the UK quickly discovered that they'd lost their subscriptions and bookmarks too.

Article continues below

The move came as a major shock, but it's just as surprising that it hasn't felt compelled to reverse course under the sheer weight of criticism.

The BBC instead wants listeners abroad to use BBC.com or the BBC app, each of which carry BBC Radio 4, BBC World Service English and select podcasts.

BBC Radio stations remain accessible to international audiences, but via web browser only (the directory is listed at the bottom of this page).

Needless to say, it's an awful user experience, and not only because of how clunky it is.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many people like to wake up to their favourite BBC Radio station, but due to lack of app support, that's now only possible if you want to set BBC Radio 4 or BBC World Service up as your morning alarm.

Furthermore, it's not possible to do something as rudimentary as view a radio broadcast schedule.

Not all hope is lost. With a little bit of effort and for a small fee, you can listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere in the world.

How to listen to BBC Sounds free in the UK

If you’re in the UK, you can stream BBC Sounds for free. Just register for an account with your email and a UK postcode – no TV Licence required.

On holiday outside of the UK? You can continue to listen to BBC Sounds for around a month. After that, your access will be cut off.

Fortunately, a good VPN will help you tune in from anywhere. Read on for all the details.

How to listen to BBC Sounds from anywhere

If you're planning to spend more than a month outside the UK, don't worry. You'll still be able to listen to BBC Sounds with the help of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks allow you to set your IP location back to the UK, enabling you to access your usual British services from anywhere.

Not all VPNs do this – but NordVPN does, and it's currently available with up to 74% off the usual price. The 30-day money back guarantee also means you can try it risk-free.

EXCLUSIVE PRICE NordVPN: Up to 74% off selected plans

NordVPN is our favorite VPN for streaming and privacy. It's easy to use and works well with BBC Sounds. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently up to 74% off the best-value plans so you'll get it for an absolute steal. Try risk-free: 30-day money-back guarantee Read more Read less ▼

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. E.g. select 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Goodbye geo-block. You're all set to listen to BBC Sounds from any country.

How we test VPNs