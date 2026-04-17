A petition has been launched to save the legendary London studio where Iron Maiden recorded The Number Of The Beast and Def Leppard recorded Pyromania

An online petition has been launched to help save London’s legendary Battery Studios from demolition.

A number of classic albums -including Iron Maiden's The Number of the Beast, Def Leppard's Pyromania, Black Sabbath's Sabotage and Tales from Topographic Oceans by Yes - were recorded at the studios in Willesden, north west London, which is now under threat of redevelopment into flats.

A statement from the owners reads:

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"We are calling on the music industry, artists, and the public to stand together to protect this irreplaceable cultural landmark.

"Originally founded in 1967 as Morgan Studios, Battery Studios is not just a building—it is a cornerstone of the UK’s musical heritage. For decades, it has been a creative home to world-renowned artists including Sam Smith, Adele, Paul McCartney, and The Kinks. The music created within its walls has shaped global culture and helped define the UK as a world leader in music.



"If this development goes ahead, we will lose far more than a studio."

Pointing out the studio is a "living part of Britain’s music history", the statement continues:

"This is not an isolated case. Across the UK, recording studios and creative spaces are being lost at an alarming rate. This trend poses a serious threat to the country’s creative infrastructure and long-term cultural and economic health.

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"There is also a clear environmental argument: demolishing and rebuilding carries a far greater carbon cost than preserving and modernising existing structures. Saving Battery Studios is not only culturally responsible—it is environmentally responsible.

"Importantly, there is strong precedent for protecting studios and creative spaces like this. Allowing this demolition would go against that progress and send the wrong message about how we value our cultural assets.

"We urge the council to reject this proposal and instead support the preservation and continued use of Battery Studios as a world-class creative facility.

"Sign this petition to stand with the artists, engineers, producers, and communities who believe in protecting the future of music.

"Save Battery Studios. Save UK Music Heritage."

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Singer Nadine Shah, who recorded her 2016 album Holiday Destination at Battery, comments, "When we lose studios like Battery, we’re not just losing real estate. We’re losing history. We’re losing opportunity.



"Beyond music, studios contribute to the cultural and economic life of a city. They attract global talent. They support local jobs. They help define a city’s identity.



"What kind of city do we want London to be?" she asks. "A city that values only what is profitable in the short term? Or a city that invests in culture, creativity, and legacy?"

Go here to find out more and sign the petition.