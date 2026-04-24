"I didn't want to be like stage dad." Dave Grohl shares his pride in his daughter Violet's emergence as a star on her own terms

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has spoken about his daughter Violet's musical journey, and his pride in the 20-year-old's emergence as an artist in her own right.

This weekend, on Record Store Day, Grohl was at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California to watch his daughter's debut headline performance, as she treated fans to previews of songs from her upcoming album, Be Sweet To Me, which is set for release on May 29 via Auroura Records/Republic Records/Island Records UK.



And speaking to host Kat Corbett on SiriusXM’s Lithium, promoting his own new album with Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy, 57-year-old Grohl revealed that Violet displayed her musical gift from an early age.

"With Violet, I knew that she had a beautiful voice and had amazing pitch and sang with depth and something beyond just like the sound of it," he says. "There was a lot of feeling to what she would sing when she was like 8 years old. And then as she got older, maybe around 13, she's like, 'Hey, I want to make a record.' And I said, Okay, well, you know, you have to write songs. And I didn't tell her how to do it. I think I gave her like a pen and a notebook and I said, Just start writing stuff. And she did.



"And she taught herself all of the instruments that she plays by ear and just learned in her bedroom," Grohl continues. "There were times where I'd walk downstairs and pick up a guitar. It'd be in some freaky tuning. And I'm like, What is this tuning? And she'd say, 'Oh, that's a Joni Mitchell tuning'... And then she starts doing this intricate Joni fingerpicking thing where I'm like, Where the fuck did you learn how to do that?"

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Though he dropped out of high school with his mother's permission to tour with US hardcore band Scream while still a teenager, Grohl admits that he strongly encouraged his daughter to complete her studies before embarking on her own musical journey.



"She wanted to leave school to play music," he reveals to Corbett. "I was like, just stick through it. Stay in school. And then right when she graduated, she met with her producer, Justin Raisen, and I had nothing to do with the recording. She would come home and play me things, and she wouldn't really ask for advice. Now, as she's getting deeper into stuff, we will sit and talk and talk about kind of the bigger picture of things cuz getting thrown into it is, it's a lot. But now I didn't want to be like stage dad."

Violet Grohl has released three songs from her record - 595, THUM and Applefish - which she says is influenced by her love of 80s and 90s alternative rock.

Daddy Grohl's band release their 12 album today, April 24. Classic Rock says, "Your Favorite Toy is a ferocious reaffirmation of the Foos’ initial post-grunge power that will overjoy diehard fans, and it hits the ground racing."

