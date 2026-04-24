Marillion are "cooking with gas" as new album nears completion

Marillion have revealed the band are "cooking on gas" as work proceeds on their upcoming studio album.

The band have been busy working on the follow-up to 2022's An Hour Before It's Dark, working at their The Racket Club base in rural Buckinghamshire with longstanding producer Hunter.

In one of their regular updates to fans, the band have announced that they are ready to narrow down the songs to a final running order and are even contemplating the title of the new album.

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"We know many of you have been picking up snippets of what we’ve been up to from various podcasts with Mark Kelly or Steve Hogarth, and the odd social post here and there, so we thought it might be helpful to put everything in one place," the band say.

"The new album is now firmly in the “cooking with gas” stage. We have a strong batch of songs and will be heading to Real World Studios next week to work through them, fine-tune, and decide what makes the final cut. We are very much heading into the closing stages.

"At some point over the summer, we’ll launch one of our now-infamous pre-orders, and we hope you’ll want to be part of it again. Your support genuinely makes all of this possible. It is unlikely the album will be released before this year’s tour dates, but we are hopeful we might be able to play one or two new songs on the road.

"We should also be able to share the album title fairly soon. We are just… discussing it."

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Marillion will play two dates at the world-famous Pompeii site in Italy in July and will tour the UK in September and October.

Sep 12: Portsmouth Guildhall

Sep 13: Brighton Dome

Sep 15: York Barbican

Sep 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sep 18: Bristol Beacon

Sep 20: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sep 21: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Sep 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 26: Gateshead Glasshouse

Sep 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sep 29" Edinburgh Usher Hall

Oct 1: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Oct 2: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Get tickets.