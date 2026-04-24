Marillion are "cooking with gas" as new album nears completion
Marillion are expected to release their twenty-first studio album later this year
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Marillion have revealed the band are "cooking on gas" as work proceeds on their upcoming studio album.
The band have been busy working on the follow-up to 2022's An Hour Before It's Dark, working at their The Racket Club base in rural Buckinghamshire with longstanding producer Hunter.
In one of their regular updates to fans, the band have announced that they are ready to narrow down the songs to a final running order and are even contemplating the title of the new album.Article continues below
"We know many of you have been picking up snippets of what we’ve been up to from various podcasts with Mark Kelly or Steve Hogarth, and the odd social post here and there, so we thought it might be helpful to put everything in one place," the band say.
"The new album is now firmly in the “cooking with gas” stage. We have a strong batch of songs and will be heading to Real World Studios next week to work through them, fine-tune, and decide what makes the final cut. We are very much heading into the closing stages.
"At some point over the summer, we’ll launch one of our now-infamous pre-orders, and we hope you’ll want to be part of it again. Your support genuinely makes all of this possible. It is unlikely the album will be released before this year’s tour dates, but we are hopeful we might be able to play one or two new songs on the road.
"We should also be able to share the album title fairly soon. We are just… discussing it."
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Marillion will play two dates at the world-famous Pompeii site in Italy in July and will tour the UK in September and October.
Marillion UK tour dates 2026
Sep 12: Portsmouth Guildhall
Sep 13: Brighton Dome
Sep 15: York Barbican
Sep 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sep 18: Bristol Beacon
Sep 20: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sep 21: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Sep 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sep 26: Gateshead Glasshouse
Sep 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Sep 29" Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct 1: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
Oct 2: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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