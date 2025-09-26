You can now watch the epic metal doc, Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal on Hulu - here's the cheapest ways to watch it, starting from free...

Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal (Image credit: Vice Studios) Date: Streaming now!

The history of heavy metal is marked by remarkable music and inspiring victories, but it’s also characterised by deeply personal struggles. This poignant side of the genre is explored in a new documentary series, Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal, co-created by Jason Eisener and Evan Husney, known for their work on Dark Side Of The Ring.

The eight-episode series premiered on September 22 in the US and delves into significant events such as the tragic death of Randy Rhoads and the controversial subliminal messaging lawsuit against Judas Priest, alongside an episode chronicling the untimely death of Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

Ahead of the show's release, we spoke with the creators about their inspiration for these stories. Jason Eisener shared that he has always been a fan of metal music. He said, “Evan and I are lifelong metal enthusiasts. Our friendship was built on our shared love for movies, metal, and wrestling, which began about 15 years ago. We are very interested in telling stories from cultures that have been marginalised or misunderstood, with wrestling being one of them. We wanted to explore the human side of these narratives. For years, Evan and I dreamed of creating a series outside of wrestling, and we would love to delve into the world of heavy metal.”

Read the full interview with Jason Eisener and Evan Husney.