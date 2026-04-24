New Muse single Cryogen recalls classic earlier years with spiralling guitar riffs

Fans of earlier Muse classics like Plug In Baby and Knights Of Cydonia are likely to enjoy the spiralling riffs on the band's brand new single, Cryogen, for which they have just shared a new visualizer video.

The new song is taken from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, which the band release through Warner/Helium 3 on June 26.

Thematically keeping the space riff going from the video for first single, Be With You, whch the band released last month, Cryogen presents a harrowing vision of a man so deep in the thrall of another that he’s envisioned his tormentor as a frozen moon of Jupiter, and himself as a lost speck on the surface: “Winter’s end, she’s Europa, I’m a cracked interloper / Icicles pierce my heart so cruel and quiet / Loneliness, she left me trembling in a polar desert / Wilderness, I’m breaking.”

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The Wow! Signal takes its title from a short radio burst detected in 1977 and which was discovered to have originated from the constellation Sagittarius, suggesting a possible extraterrestrial source. The astronomer who discovered the broadcast, Jerry R. Ehman, famously circled the now-iconic sequence “6EQUJ5” and scribbled “WOW!” on the printout beside it, giving the signal its now legendary name.

The Wow! Signal is the band's tenth studio release, is their first since 2022's acclaimed Will Of The People, which was the band's seventh consecutive album release to top the charts!

Pre-order The Wow! Signal.

Muse - Cryogen (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On