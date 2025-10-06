How to watch new Paramount documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now - no matter where you are

Ozzy: No Escape From Now Date: Available to stream from Tuesday, October 7

Streaming service: Paramount+

Watch from anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Following on from last week’s BBC screening of the hour-long Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is a new feature-length film about the late rock icon’s life which has been produced in association with the Osbourne family.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now will be broadcast on Paramount+ on Tuesday, October 7 and features interviews with Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Aimee, and also stars artists including Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, James Hetfield, Duff McKagan, Tom Morello, Billy Corgan and Robert Trujillo.

The two-hour film looks at the health issues Ozzy suffered from 2019 onwards - and his collaboration with Post Malone, the single Take What You Want.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now also charts the creation of the singer’s 2020 album Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9, his decision to play at the Commonwealth Games’ closing ceremony in 2022, his performance at his October 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony and putting the plans in place for his final Back To The Beginning Show in his hometown of Birmingham just weeks before his death.

How to watch Ozzy: No Escape From Now

If you want to watch Ozzy: No Escape From Now, just head over to Paramount+, log in from Tuesday, October 7, 2025, and you're all set.

If you're not yet a member, you can currently get a free 7-day subscription. After that, a monthly pass to the streaming service costs from $7.99/£4.99 a month

There’s plenty of other music content available on Paramount+, including Behind The Music, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, How Music Got Free, Nothin’ But A Good Time and Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza. Plus there’s loads of classic movies, TV series and family favourites

How to watch from anywhere

If you're currently outside the US or the UK on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch Ozzy: No Escape From Now before you get home, you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the US or UK on holiday and want to watch Ozzy: No Escape From Now, just select 'US' or 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. Just sign into your account and you're all set to watch this poignant look at Ozzy's life and career.

Louder recently reviewed No Escape From Now, with our writer Matt Mills calling the documentary an "imperfect but essential look at Ozzy Osbourne’s final years."

Matt added: "No Escape From Now was not intended to be a posthumous film, which may explain its occasionally rough-around-the-edges delivery, but missteps aside, it’s a moving coda to its subject’s life.

"It documents Ozzy’s final years while touching upon so much more, illustrating how the same personality traits that brought him to the frontier of heavy metal tortured him when he couldn’t do it anymore. Some fans might find it difficult, but many more will find it fascinating."