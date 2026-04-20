Sammy Hagar downsizes Best Of All Worlds UK tour to more "intimate" venues
"After waiting 30 years to come back, we really wanted to get this right"
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Sammy Hagar has announced revised tour dates for the UK leg of his Best Of All Worlds tour.
Originally, Hagar and his band - guitarist Joe Satriani, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Kenny Aronoff - were scheduled to play Manchester's 23,000 capacity AO Arena on July 4, Birmingham's 15,000+ capacity BP Pulse Live arena on July 5, the 13,5000 capacity First Direct Arena in Leeds on July 7, and London's O2 Arena on July 9.
The new tour itinerary will see the quartet instead play Wolverhampton's Civic Hall (capacity 3,400) on July 6, Manchester's 3,500 capacity O2 Apollo on July 7, and three nights at the soon to be opened at the 3,800-capacity British Airways ARC in London (July 9, 11, 12).Article continues below
A statement from promoters AEG reads, "Inspired by the breakthrough success of his recent Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live, where advanced sound and immersive technology redefined the live experience, the July 2026 dates have been reconfigured to prioritise similar venues across the UK."
Hagar says: “After waiting 30 years to come back, we really wanted to get this right. Several factors pushed us toward revising this tour but after wrapping our Las Vegas residency last month at Dolby Live where the sound, the technology, and the more intimate size really lets us connect with the audiences, it was clear that we wanted to deliver an experience like that for our fans in England. When I heard our promoter was opening a similar tech-forward venue in London that really sealed the deal for me. Three nights, a fresh set every night, and I get to stay in London, one of my favorite cities in the world, for a week. That’s the Best of All Worlds!”
The promoters say that the tour's set-list will celebrate Hagar's "50+ year catalogue of hits, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with Van Halen."
Fans who purchased tickets for the original UK dates will be contacted directly and offered priority presale access for the new shows, along with a 10% merchandise offer on show nights.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 24 April at 10am here.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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