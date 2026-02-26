“Stripped of Beatles myth, it reveals an artist rebuilding confidence during the post-60s cultural hangover”: The “moving” Paul McCartney documentary that shows the failures between the triumphs

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

So how well do you really know Paul McCartney? Beatle Paul, sure – one of the four lads who changed the world, right? But what happened next? Man On The Run picks up the story where the Fabs’ tale ends, following McCartney’s scramble to shake off the weight of history and build something new. The film traces his return from post-Beatles inertia and depression to the rise and quiet demise of Wings, the band he formed with wife Linda and ex-Moody Blues man Denny Laine.

What emerges is a vivid study of reinvention. Stuffed with home movies, unseen footage, live performances and fresh voice-over interviews with McCartney and former bandmates, plus archive commentary from Linda and the recently deceased Laine, the film captures the mix of domestic chaos and creative obsession that defined the era.

Retreating to his Scottish farm, whisky as comfort, McCartney set about starting a band from scratch. Wings were meant to be equals, but the presence of a Beatle ensured a revolving cast of members before McCartney finally went solo.

Crucially, it re-frames Wings not as a footnote or an indulgence, but as a necessary proving ground where McCartney failed publicly, learned quickly and rediscovered the joy of recording and performing.

Stripped of Beatle myth, the songs, setbacks and relentless touring reveal an artist rebuilding confidence through graft, humour and an almost religious faith in pop’s possibilities during the turbulent post-60s cultural hangover period.

Front-loaded, and flagging slightly by the finish, Man On The Run is an engrossing, often moving film: proof that stubborn determination, musical genius and a series of terrific mullets can take you a very long way indeed.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On