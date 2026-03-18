"Gods of metal!" Watch Dune star Javier Bardem, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and more in the first trailer for new Iron Maiden documentary Burning Ambition

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have released the first glimpse of their imminent new documentary in the form of a brand new trailer.

Helmed by Churchill At War director Malcolm Venvill and Spirits In The Forest - A Depeche Mode Film producer Dominic Freeman, the full-length documentary, titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, will give fans a full, no-holds-barred look inside the five-decade career of one of the world's biggest and most celebrated metal bands.

As well as exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes material, Burning Ambition will feature interviews with Iron Maiden themselves and some of their most famous peers and fans, including Oscar-winning actor and diehard metalhead Javier Bardem, Metallica founder Lars Ulrich and hip hop icon Chuck D of Public Enemy.

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Watch the trailer for Burning Ambition below. The documentary hits cinemas on May 7.

IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Universal Pictures International )

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition comes in the midst of the metal heavyweights' 50th anniversary celebrations, which have been ongoing since last year. In May, they are due to resume their epic Run For Your Lives world tour, playing songs exclusively from the first eight albums of their back catalogue.

The next leg of the tour will run through Europe, Canada, the US, Mexico, South America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, with the highlight of the trek arguably a special stop-off at Knebworth Park in England on July 11. Dubbed 'Eddfest', the event will see Iron Maiden take over one of the UK's most iconic festival locations for a full weekend of Maiden-themed activities and attractions, with a full supporting bill of bands including The Darkness, Airbourne and The Hu.

For tickets and more information on Eddfest, alongside Iron Maiden's other Run For Your Lives tour dates, head to the official Iron Maiden website.