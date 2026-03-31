Well, here’s another one that wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. Granted, I kinda hoped it might be, given the announcement of North American dates late last year. But as we all know, there are no guarantees in life.

What am I boshing on about? The news that Rush will be returning to the UK next year to play here for the first time since their Clockwork Angels tour of 2013. And for the first time with Anika Nilles occupying the drum stool in place of the late, great Neil Peart, of course.

In our exclusive interview, we sit down with Geddy, Alex and Anika to discuss how Rush (and what is turning into a monster tour) was brought back to life. It's also a premium issue, and comes with an official Rush poster and sticker (Subscriptions, mail order and UK newsstand sales only).

This issue, we also do a spot of globetrotting: we hang out with The Clash on their very first tour of the US; take a trip back to 70s Berlin with David Bowie; go to Scotland and beyond to dissect the live genius of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band; venture to Wales to go record shopping with Skindred; and so much more.

Until next month…

Features

Rush

In our exclusive interview, Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Anika Nilles talk about how the wholly unexpected but now hugely anticipated reunion tour came about.

The Sensational Alex Harvey Band

With their blend of multi-genre music and theatrical presentation, it was as a live band that they really excited and excelled.

Jeff Scott Soto

“‘Journeyman’ is not an insult”, says the man who's sung on scores of other people's albums, “it’s a badge of honour for me.”

Skindred

Which records did they talk about, and which did they buy, when we took them to a record shop and gave them £50 to spend?

The Clash

A Classic Rock writer recalls being on tour in the US with the band in 1979 when they played play their first shows there.

David Bowie

Holed up in Germany, he released three albums in the late 70s that redefined him. This is the story of Bowie's Berlin Trilogy.

A Thousand Horses

How the US country rockers made “the full-throttle rock album that’s been sleeping in our souls all along”.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Iron Maiden for Hall Of Fame? Plus film on the way and 'Eddfest'; Steve Perry nixes Journey reunion. Ozzfest to return in 2027. Welcome back Corrosion Of Conformity and Exodus. Say hello to Soho Dukes and Ty Freeman. Say goodbye to Mike Vernon, Neil Sedaka, Fred Smith and Billy Steinberg.

Ever Meet Lemmy?: Zakk Wylde

He spent years playing guitar for Ozzy, and fronts Black Label Society. Zakk tells us about some of his celebrity encounters.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Jeff Wayne

A decade in the making, Forever Autumn was a standout track on his epic prog sci-fi album The War Of The Worlds.

Q&A: Chris Difford

Squeeze’s guitarist/singer on the band’s great ‘lost’ album, the dicey nightclub that inspired it, his lyrics and more.

Reviews

New albums from Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lou Gramm, Flea, Suzi Quatro, Corrosion Of Conformity, Jim Jones All Stars, Tyketto, Exodus, Lamb Of God and more. Reissues from Queen, Aerosmith, Van Halen, Rush, Peter Gabriel, Small Faces, Opeth, Michael Schenker, Robert Calvert and more. DVDs, films and books on Stuart Adamson, Rush, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Marianne Faithful and more. Live reviews of Foo Fighters, The Molotovs, Anthrax, Royal Republic, Paradise Lost and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Patti Smith

She might be best remembered for helping to kick-start the American punk revolution, but there’s far more to Patti Smith than that.

Lives

We preview tours by Jethro Tull, Spike and Ana Popovic. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Bob Mould

The Hüsker Dü, Sugar and solo artist on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

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