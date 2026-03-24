Watch Prime Video from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

Amazon Prime Video might be up against some serious competition when it comes to TV and film streaming services, but there's still greatness to be found among the reams of landfill and that awful user interface. Seriously, Amazon, is it intentional?

We're talking content such as the Grammy Award-winning Bruce Springsteen documentary Wings For Wheels: The Making Of Born To Run, Penelope Spheeris' legendary trilogy The Decline Of Western Civilization, and the moving profile of Thelonious Monster frontman turned drug counselor Bob Forrest, Bob And The Monster.

Other highlights include Jim Jarmusch's love-letter to erstwhile Iggy Pop vehicle The Stooges Gimme Danger, Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip, well-received Paul McCartney feature Man On The Run, Elliott Smith study Heaven Adores You, Marcus Miller tribute Marcus and Joy Division, Grant Gee and Jon Savage's deep-dive, are also well worth seeking out.

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There's also a variety of live performances, including Lamb Of God's Killadelphia, Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970, which purports to be The Doors' last recorded performance, and Stevie Nicks' 1986 concert Live At Red Rocks.

But what if you're outside the UK? Can you still watch everything on your Prime Video watchlist? The answer is yes... if you have the right VPN. Below, we'll show you the VPN we use and how to set it up in three simple steps.

How to watch Prime free in the UK

A Prime subscription costs $8.99/£7.99 per month (standalone), $14.99/£8.99 per month (with Amazon Prime), $7.49/£4.49 per month (Student), but if you've never used the service before (or you haven't been a member for over 12 months) you'll get a 30-day free trial.

A subscription also comes with a few perks, including free one-day and same-day delivery on eligible items, and exclusive deals.

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On holiday outside of the UK? You can still watch Prime anywhere with the help of a good VPN – we'll show you how below.

How to watch Prime from anywhere

If you're outside the UK on holiday, don't worry. You can still feast upon Prime's goodies with the aid of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks allow you to set your IP location back to the UK, enabling you to access everything on your watchlist from anywhere.

Not all VPNs do this – but NordVPN does, and it's currently available with up to 74% off the usual price. The 30-day money back guarantee means you can try it risk-free.

And right now, there's an exclusive Future offer that's running until March 28 23:59 BST, where you can get 77% off NordVPN + 4 extra months + an Amazon.co.uk Gift Card.

EXCLUSIVE PRICE NordVPN: Up to 74% off selected plans

NordVPN is our favorite VPN for streaming and privacy. It's easy to use and works well with Prime. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently up to 74% off the best-value plans so you'll get it for an absolute steal. Try risk-free: 30-day money-back guarantee

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. E.g. select 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Goodbye geo-block. You're all set to watch Prime Video from any country.

Which VPNs work best with Prime? The best Prime VPN we've come across is NordVPN – it's one of the most-trusted options and offers fast, reliable streaming at an affordable price (less than a cup of coffee each month). If you don't mind shopping around, Surfshark VPN and ExpressVPN are worth considering too. Express isn't quite as cheap as Nord, while Surfshark is lighter on features but comes with a 7-day free trial. Beware of using totally 'free' VPNs. These can be unsafe and unreliable when it comes to unblocking Prime.

How we test VPNs