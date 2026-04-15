"Some of the band didn't even want to finish Love Shack. They said, Let's just forget it." How a band who were "just too weird for the powers that be" became national treasures

On the night of January 26, 1980, Dave Grohl sneaked out of his family home in Springfield, Virginia to hang out with his big sister, who was babysitting for a neighbouring family. Having packed the kids off to bed, Lisa Grohl was watching Saturday Night Live when her 11-year-old brother showed up, just in time to see host Terri Garr introduce the night’s musical guests. The four minutes that followed, would blow the future Foo Fighters leader's mind.

"I remember that moment like some people remember the Kennedy assassination," he told me in 2009. "When The B-52's played Rock Lobster, honestly, that moment changed my life. The importance and impact of that on my life was huge. That people that were so strange could play this music that sounded so foreign to me and for it to be so moving ... growing up in suburban Virginia, I had never even imagined something so bizarre was possible. It made me want to be weird."



For mainstream America, and the US music business, however, The B-52's remained a cult concern, "just too weird for the powers that be", as frontman Fred Schneider acknowledged in a 2025 interview with Vulture. To this day, the Athens, Georgia band have never even been nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, for instance. Nevertheless, the quartet have become national treasures, and global icons, thanks largely to 1989 single that, ironically, some of the group members originally wanted to abandon.

"I thought Love Shack had the most commercial potential we had done up to that point," Schneider told Vulture writer Devon Ivie, admitting that "some of the band" didn't even want to finish recording the song. "They said, 'We can’t nail the end, let’s just forget it," he recalled. "I had to be like, No, calm down, this can be done!"



"We actually had a whole different version of it, and I remember Keith [Strickland, the band's gifted multi-instrumentalist] saying, 'It’s not ready to put on the record'," co-vocalist Kate Pierson told Rolling Stone in 2018. "Fred and I were like, No, it’s gonna be a hit. We love it"

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The record company wasn’t exactly behind it, and top 40 radio wouldn’t touch it Fred Schneider

The song was inspired by a club called the Hawaiian Ha-Le outside the band's hometown.



"It was an African-American club that had a lot of good shows," Schneider told Rolling Stone. "It looked like a shack, you wouldn’t expect it to be what it was, and when you opened the door, it was a wild band playing."



That was the type of lighting-in-a-bottle energy that the band were seeking to capture in Bearsville Studios in Woodstock with producer Don Was. And in this they succeeded brilliantly... despite an electrical storm interrupting the recording mid-take. "We felt there was something special about it," Keith Strickland remembers thinking when the song was finally finished.



Not everyone agreed.

"The record company wasn’t exactly behind it, and top 40 radio wouldn’t touch it," Fred Schneider told Vulture. "Luckily, we had all our college and alternative stations playing it, and it went to No. 1 on all of them. That’s when everyone else started to take notice."



Released in the US on June 20, 1989, Love Shack was accompanied by an irresistible video featuring drag queen legend RuPaul in his first mainstream appearance. The single peaked at number 3 in the US, and one place higher on the UK charts: in Ireland, Australia, Italy and New Zealand, the single hit number 1. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) would later include the song in their Songs Of The Century list.



For a time, just like their hometown buddies R.E.M., The B-52's were one of the world's most famous and best-loved bands, their iconic status assured, regardless of their standing with rock's more prosaic gatekeepers.