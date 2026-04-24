"I want to dedicate this next one to a dear friend of mine in the sky tonight!" Watch a tearful Yungblud pay emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with his cover of Black Sabbath's Changes in Birmingham last night

Fast-rising rock hero Yungblud paid an emotional tribute to his friend and heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne on stage in the Prince Of Darkness' home city last night. Playing the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, just a couple of miles down the road from Aston where Ozzy grew up, Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, leaned heavily on last year's Idols album for an energetic and colourful 14-song set, but it was undoubtedly his tribute to the beloved Black Sabbath frontman that stole the show.

Halfway through the set, Yungblud busted out his acclaimed cover of classic Black Sabbath ballad Changes, and footage since posted from the gig shows a teary-eyed Harrison giving it both barrels.

"I want to dedicate this next one to a dear friend of mine in the sky tonight!" he shouts as chants of "OZZY!" burst out around the arena. He adds: "This next song goes out to Mr Ozzy Osbourne! I have been shitting myself for days about playing this in Birmingham - because you changed my fucking life, man!"

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What follows is a full-hearted, extended Changes singalong that you can watch in full below.

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Yungblud first debuted his Changes cover at last year's epic Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park in Birmingham. The concert, which was held as a special, final show for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, united some of the biggest names in rock and metal history.

Yungblud's relationship with Ozzy is well documented, with Ozzy having suggested he saw some of himself in the excitable young rocker, and even appearing in the video for Yungblud's 2022 single The Funeral.

Following Ozzy's death in July 2025, just weeks after the Back To The Beginning show, Yungblud posted an emotional message honouring the metal legend. "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room," he admitted. "But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage."

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Yungblud's UK tour continues in London tonight.