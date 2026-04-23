"One love for the world!" French psychedelic rock mind expanders Slift announce North America, Europe and UK tour dates
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With their forthcoming fourth album, Fantasia, set for release on June 5 via Sub Pop, highly-rated French psychedelic rockers Slift have announced plans to tour the US, Europe and UK later this year.
Revealing their 2026 tour itinerary on social media, the Toulouse trio - vocalist/guitarist Jean Fossat, his bassist/co-vocalist brother Remí, and drummer Canek Flores – say: "Oï! As reality collapses, we’ll be touring the US and Europa next fall! We’re beyond thrilled about this trip and can’t wait to see you all. Old and new friends, old and new cities.
"As the mirror reveals, tickets will be on sale Friday 24th, 10 AM local time. For now, this future tour is a dream, a glow shinning from the other side. One love for the world."
Slift - Fantasia tour 2024
Oct 06: Boston The Sinclair, MA
Oct 07: New York LPR, NY
Oct 08: Washingto DC The Atlantis
Oct 09: Cleveland Reachland Ballroom, OH
Oct 10: Toronto Lee’s Palace, Canada
Oct 11: Detroit El Club, MI
Oct 13: Chicago Outset, IL
Oct 14: St. Paul Turf Club, MN
Oct 16: Denver Bluebird Theatre, CO
Oct 20: Seattle Neumos, WA
Oct 21:Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR
Oct 23: San Francisco August Hall, CA
Oct 24: Los Angeles Pacific Electric, CA
Nov 17: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Nov 18: La Rochelle La Sirene, France
Nov 19: Nantes Stereolux, France
Nov 20: Rennes Antipode, France
Nov 23: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland
Nov 24: Groningen Vera, Holland
Nov 25: Hamburg nust, Germany
Nov 26: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 27: Prague Subzero, Czechia
Nov 28: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Nov 30 Zurich Plaza, Switzerland
Dec 01: Milan Arci Bellezza, Italy
Dec 02: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Dec 03: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Dec 04: Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Dec 05: Lille L’Aeronef, France
Dec 08: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Dec 10: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Dec 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Dec 12: Bristol Thekla, UK
Dec 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
In a statement about the band's upcoming record, Sub Pop say, "It is dreadfully easy these days to feel powerless. We have instant access to a world of news, and so much of it is so very heavy. Slift reckons directly with the modern onslaught of cruelty and absurdity on Fantasia, whether that’s not caring about our home planet or one another.
"But these eight songs are about trusting in some hidden power for fighting back, for believing in a world where something we cannot yet articulate or define offers not just a way to disrupt the status quo but perhaps to destroy it completely. Slift is loud, heavy, and aggressive inside these anthems. They’re preparing for a battle they think we can still win."
Listen to the album's first single, A Storm of Wings, below.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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