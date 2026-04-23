"One love for the world!" French psychedelic rock mind expanders Slift announce North America, Europe and UK tour dates

With their forthcoming fourth album, Fantasia, set for release on June 5 via Sub Pop, highly-rated French psychedelic rockers Slift have announced plans to tour the US, Europe and UK later this year.

Revealing their 2026 tour itinerary on social media, the Toulouse trio - vocalist/guitarist Jean Fossat, his bassist/co-vocalist brother Remí, and drummer Canek Flores – say: "Oï! As reality collapses, we’ll be touring the US and Europa next fall! We’re beyond thrilled about this trip and can’t wait to see you all. Old and new friends, old and new cities.



"As the mirror reveals, tickets will be on sale Friday 24th, 10 AM local time. For now, this future tour is a dream, a glow shinning from the other side. One love for the world."

Slift - Fantasia tour 2024

Oct 06: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Oct 07: New York LPR, NY

Oct 08: Washingto DC The Atlantis

Oct 09: Cleveland Reachland Ballroom, OH

Oct 10: Toronto Lee’s Palace, Canada

Oct 11: Detroit El Club, MI

Oct 13: Chicago Outset, IL

Oct 14: St. Paul Turf Club, MN

Oct 16: Denver Bluebird Theatre, CO

Oct 20: Seattle Neumos, WA

Oct 21:Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Oct 23: San Francisco August Hall, CA

Oct 24: Los Angeles Pacific Electric, CA



Nov 17: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Nov 18: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Nov 19: Nantes Stereolux, France

Nov 20: Rennes Antipode, France

Nov 23: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Nov 24: Groningen Vera, Holland

Nov 25: Hamburg nust, Germany

Nov 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 27: Prague Subzero, Czechia

Nov 28: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Nov 30 Zurich Plaza, Switzerland



Dec 01: Milan Arci Bellezza, Italy

Dec 02: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Dec 03: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 04: Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Dec 05: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Dec 08: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 10: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Dec 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 12: Bristol Thekla, UK

Dec 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

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In a statement about the band's upcoming record, Sub Pop say, "It is dreadfully easy these days to feel powerless. We have instant access to a world of news, and so much of it is so very heavy. Slift reckons directly with the modern onslaught of cruelty and absurdity on Fantasia, whether that’s not caring about our home planet or one another.



"But these eight songs are about trusting in some hidden power for fighting back, for believing in a world where something we cannot yet articulate or define offers not just a way to disrupt the status quo but perhaps to destroy it completely. Slift is loud, heavy, and aggressive inside these anthems. They’re preparing for a battle they think we can still win."

Listen to the album's first single, A Storm of Wings, below.