The Rolling Stones announce Super Deluxe Box Set edition of 1976 record Black And Blue
The reissued album, out in November, will feature a new mix, unreleased outtakes, rare live performances and more
The Rolling Stones have announced an expansive reissue of their 1976 record Black And Blue. The box set, which will be available as a 5LP vinyl version and 4CD edition, will include a Blu-ray disc, a hundred-page hardback book and replica tour poster with both editions. Further formats include a limited edition 5LP release as well as single and two-disc versions. The album has been given a full 2025 remix by Steven Wilson and the set is available to pre-order now.
The Stones’ 13th album, Black And Blue was the band’s first following the departure of guitarist Mick Taylor and marks the moment ex-Faces man Ronnie Wood joined the fray. Wood would appear on three tracks on Black And Blue, officially joining as a member of the Stones for a subsequent US tour
Also included in the set is a disc containing six tracks of previously unreleased recordings, featuring the Jagger and Richards-written I Love Ladies as well as the band’s rendition of Shirley & Company’s Shame, Shame, Shame. The latter will be released with a visualiser tomorrow, 25th September. There's also a full live recording capturing the band live at Earls Court in 1976 and a Blu-ray disc featuring a TV broadcast from a show in Paris the same year.
