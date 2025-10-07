Tie up the Loose Ends in your Springsteen collection this Prime Day with 27% off this epic 9LP vinyl box set

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, with a bunch of Prime Day vinyl deals coming in fast. But the first thing to grab my attention was a thoroughly decent 27% saving on Bruce Springsteen's Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set.

Amazon US have cut the price from $349.98 to $255.99, while in the UK, you can pick up the box set for £237.97 - that's down from its list price of £261.22.

Save 27% ($93.99) Bruce Springsteen Tracks II: The Lost Albums: was $349.98 now $255.99 at Amazon To celebrate October Prime Day, Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of this coveted Springsteen box set. That equates to a saving of $93.99, which is certainly not to be sniffed at. If you’ve been planning to buy this collection, now is a good time to do it as there’s no guarantee that the retail giant will present such a generous deal in its next big event.

From Born In The USA to Human Touch, Born To Run to Tunnel Of Love, Bruce Springsteen’s biggest hits are recognised the world over. However, not all of the Boss’s work is known, and it turns out that between 1983 and 2018, the American icon recorded seven albums’ worth of material that never saw the light of day. That ‘hidden’ output was finally released earlier this year as Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

At the time, Springsteen described the material as “full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released”. And indeed there is some fascinating stuff on there, ranging from the lo-fi exploration that characterised his 1983 LA Garage sessions, to the drum loop and synthesizer arrangements the Boss experimented with during his Streets Of Philadelphia sessions – and so much more in between.

Complementing the records is a 100-page cloth-bound, hard-cover book containing liner notes for each album plus rare photographs from each recording period. It’s the perfect accompaniment for listening to the music, providing intriguing insight into Springsteen’s creative processes.

All in all, Tracks II: The Lost Albums is an extraordinary collection, and one that any Springsteen fan should own – especially when it’s going for such a discounted price.

