The Ultimate Bloodstock 2019 playlist

Bloodstock 2019 is nearly upon us. With a line-up that includes headliners Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive, the annual metal pilgrimage to Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK will begin for many tomorrow.

Thursday night used to be a rather quiet affair but this year it will mark the official start of four days worth of unflinching heavy metal, with a set from blackened death metal giants Rotting Christ.

Friday kicks off with thrash metal royalty like Death Angel and Metal Church, followed by Soulfly, Children of Bodom and Tesseract. Then it's time for some power metal – what better way to start the party? Powerwolf and Sabaton back-to-back will ensure you have some good old fashioned fun.

Over on the Sophie Stage, the line-up is no less impressive, with industrial veterans Sulphur, the abdominal Raging Speedhorn and the mighty Grand Magus seeing in the night.

Saturday 's Dio stage boasts hardcore heavyweights Cancer Bats, atmospheric blackened doomers Swallow The Sun, Bloodstock mainstays Evil Scarecrow, Aussie brutes Thy Art Is Murder, the mighty Cradle of Filth, thrash legends Anthrax and Parkway Drive.

While over at Sophie, Viking's Helheim are followed by Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin's new classic metal project 3 Headed Snake, Rob Dukes of Exodus' Generation Kill, Californian deathers Skeletal Remains and Norwegian black metal heavyweights Taake.

Sunday sees folk metallers Eluveitie head up the Sophie stage, while over at Dio Aborted, Soilwork and Batushka make way for Queensrÿche and the mighty Scorpions to see the festival out with a bang.

So wherever you are travelling from, we've curated the perfect playlist to blast in your car stereo or play in your headphones – almost 5 hours worth of pure metal bliss! Download it and enjoy.

Bloodstock Open Air has announced full stage times in its official app. Download it today and ensure you don't miss a thing!

The app – designed in conjunction with event app providers Second Screen – is the first place for festival attendees to find line-up times and design their weekend.

Brand new for 2019, the app will also be the first place to find out all latest info across the weekend, and also includes a site map. By using the line-up feature, you can favourite the acts you want to see, and receive an alert fifteen minutes ahead of a set beginning. The app’s news feed also allows Bloodstock attendees to post photos and videos, and to meet and interact with one another in a dedicated space in-app.

Download the Bloodstock app for iPhone and Android now!