CMAT, Black Country, New Road, Katy J Pearson and more join the bill for The Maccabees' All Points East show
Additional supporting cast added to The Maccabees’ All Points East headliner on August 24
CMAT, Black Country, New Road and Katy J Pearson are among the artists who've been added to the line-up for The Maccabees’ All Points East headline show on August 24.
The trio join Sorry, Everything Everything, Youth Lagoon and more as new additions to the indie rock all-dayer in east London's Victoria Park.
The bill also includes the previously announced Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital, The Cribs, Bombay Bicycle Club and more.
The full line-up for the show now is:
The Maccabees
Bombay Bicycle Club
CMAT
Black Country, New Road
Dry Cleaning
The Cribs
Everything Everything
Nilüfer Yanya
The Murder Capital
Sorry
Katy J Pearson
Divorce
Prima Queen
Youth Lagoon
TTSSFU
Max Baby
The Juice
This summer's other All Points East events are headlined by Chase and Status (August 16), Barry Can't Swim (August 22) and Raye (August 23).
Full details of the shows, and remaining tickets, can be found here.
CMAT's set at Wide Awake festival was one of the highlights of the south London event, staged at Brockwell Park on May 23.
Reviewing her performance, Louder wrote: "CMAT's punky/country-tinged pop music might not be standard Louder fare, but what an outstanding performer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson is. Resplendent in orange, the 29-year-old Dubliner grabs Wide Awake's attention from minute one, and draws effusive praise from Kneecap later in the evening.
"There's a live debut for the singer/songwriter's deceptively spiky recent single Take a Sexy Picture Of Me, and for the unreleased, and gloriously-titled, The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station - featuring the instantly iconic chorus lyric "Okay, don't be a bitch" - while Have Fun! and I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby! are tried-and-trusted party starters. CMAT is already a star, but she's going to be an even bigger one when her forthcoming third album Euro-Country emerges in August."
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.