CMAT, Black Country, New Road, Katy J Pearson and more join the bill for The Maccabees' All Points East show

CMAT, Black Country, New Road and Katy J Pearson are among the artists who've been added to the line-up for The Maccabees’ All Points East headline show on August 24.

The trio join Sorry, Everything Everything, Youth Lagoon and more as new additions to the indie rock all-dayer in east London's Victoria Park.



The bill also includes the previously announced Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital, The Cribs, Bombay Bicycle Club and more.

The full line-up for the show now is:



The Maccabees

Bombay Bicycle Club

CMAT

Black Country, New Road

Dry Cleaning

The Cribs

Everything Everything



Nilüfer Yanya

The Murder Capital

Sorry

Katy J Pearson

Divorce



Prima Queen

Youth Lagoon

TTSSFU

Max Baby

The Juice

This summer's other All Points East events are headlined by Chase and Status (August 16), Barry Can't Swim (August 22) and Raye (August 23).

Full details of the shows, and remaining tickets, can be found here.

CMAT's set at Wide Awake festival was one of the highlights of the south London event, staged at Brockwell Park on May 23.

Reviewing her performance, Louder wrote: "CMAT's punky/country-tinged pop music might not be standard Louder fare, but what an outstanding performer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson is. Resplendent in orange, the 29-year-old Dubliner grabs Wide Awake's attention from minute one, and draws effusive praise from Kneecap later in the evening.



"There's a live debut for the singer/songwriter's deceptively spiky recent single Take a Sexy Picture Of Me, and for the unreleased, and gloriously-titled, The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station - featuring the instantly iconic chorus lyric "Okay, don't be a bitch" - while Have Fun! and I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby! are tried-and-trusted party starters. CMAT is already a star, but she's going to be an even bigger one when her forthcoming third album Euro-Country emerges in August."