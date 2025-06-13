The world's first Ozzy Osbourne exhibition will open in Black Sabbath's hometown, Birmingham, this summer

The world's first Ozzy Osbourne exhibition will open at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery later this month.

Titled, Working Class Hero, the exhibition will open in Black Sabbath's hometown on June 25, and run through to September 28.



A press statement about the free-to-enter exhibition says that it will showcase "Ozzy’s most prestigious international honours – including Grammy Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars honours" plus a selection of his platinum and gold discs, alongside photography and video that charts "his journey from a working-class kid from Aston to becoming the world’s most recognisable global rock legend".

Black Sabbath fans will also be able to visit a free outdoor Black Sabbath photography exhibition in the city's Victoria Square, featuring archive images of all four original members of the legendary band - completed by guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward - alongside the quartet's iconic album artwork.



In addition, on nearby Navigation Street, outside the city's New Street Station, artist Mr Murals has created a 40-metre street-long artwork in tribute to Black Sabbath featuring their iconic logo and lifelike portraits throughout the last seven decades.

Speaking about the attractions, Sharon Osbourne says, "Ozzy is proof that no matter where you start in life, with passion, grit, and a little bit of madness, you can achieve the extraordinary. This exhibition is a thank you to the fans and the city of Birmingham – the place where it all began. We’re so proud to bring it home."

Black Sabbath and Ozzy will play their final ever live shows in the city on July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park, bowing out atop a star-studded bill featuring a true who's who of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal.



The Back To The Beginning gig will see Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward share a stage for the first time since 2005.



A star-studded supporting cast which includes Metallica, Tool, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Mastodon, Halestorm, Lamb of God and more will pay tribute to the Godfathers of Metal on the day, and there will also be appearances from Billy Corgan, Fred Durst, Jonathan Davis, Wolfgang Van Halen, Papa V Perpetua, Sammy Hagar, Zakk Wylde, Jake E Lee and others, with Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) acting as the event’s musical director.



"We have a very, very simple goal," Morello said earlier this year, "and that’s to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal. And to that end, you’ve probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there’s some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know."



For those who were unable to get tickets for what might just be the greatest metal show ever assembled, the concert will be made available as a global livestream.

Beginning at 3pm BST on July 5, the livestream will be hosted on the Back To The Beginning website: tickets are on sale now. Sabbath's full set will also be available to watch on demand for 48 hours after the curtain drops..

(Image credit: Black Sabbath)