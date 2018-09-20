Aborted – TerrorVision album review

TerrorVision 1. Lasciate Ogne Speranza

2. TerrorVision

3. Farewell To The Flesh

4. Vespertine Decay

5. Squalor Opera

6. Visceral Despondency

7. Deep Red

8. Exquisite Covinous Drama

9. Altro Inferno

10. A Whore D'oeuvre Macabre

10. The Final Absolution

After a brief flirtation with politically charged material, these Belgian horror hounds are back to more familiar territory on their 10th full-length.

Featuring references to 80s B-movies and the work of Dario Argento, TerrorVision is heaving with decapitating riffs and boasts enough hooks to rival the Candyman franchise.

Sounding more focused and as sharp as ever thanks to an intense pre-production period, the year-plus of blood, sweat and gore has paid off as the death metal veterans are in vintage form, particularly on the manic yet melodic Farewell To The Flesh and thrash-tinged tour de force A Whore D’Oeuvre Macabre.

Drummer/human octopus Ken Bedene stakes another claim to being one of the best tub-thumpers in the game and his powerful, precise performances on Exquisite Convinous Drama and the fiendishly catchy Squalor Opera are jaw-dropping.