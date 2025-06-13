Judas Priest kick off Painkiller anniversary tour with rarities-stacked setlist – see what they played and watch videos here

Judas Priest kicked off their Shield Of Pain European run at Rockfest in Turku, Finland on Thursday (June 12).

The Birmingham heavy metal veterans debuted a severely shaken-up setlist at the festival, playing seven songs from 1990 album Painkiller as they celebrate its 35th anniversary. They also brought out two previously unperformed tracks from last year’s Invincible Shield.

The Painkiller cuts were as follows: All Guns Blazing (unplayed since 2019), Hell Patrol, A Touch Of Evil, Night Crawler (unplayed since 2012), One Shot At Glory (with the instrumental Battle Hymn as an intro over the backing tape), Between The Hammer And The Anvil and Painkiller.

The unaired Invincible Shield tracks were The Serpent And The King and Giants In The Sky. Gates Of Hell, which the band have played multiple times over the last year, also represented the latest album.

Other surprises included an early airing of career standout Breaking The Law, which was just the fifth song of the night, and the first performance since 2005 of Solar Angels, from 1981’s controversial Point Of Entry album.

See the full setlist below.

Videos of Judas Priest at Rockfest have also made their way online. Watch some clips below.

The Shield Of Pain run will continue on Saturday (June 14) at Tjuvholmen Kro in Hamar, Norway. It will last until late July, capped off by two co-headlining shows with Alice Cooper in Scarborough and London on July 23 and 25.

On July 5, Judas Priest will perform at the 60th anniversary celebrations of hard rockers Scorpions in Hannover, Germany. The event clashes with Black Sabbath’s star-studded farewell show in Birmingham on the same day. In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, singer Rob Halford said he was “gutted” to be missing his fellow Brummies’ swansong.

Judas Priest will tour North America with Alice Cooper from September to October. See details and get tickets via their website.

Judas Priest setlist: Rockfest, Turku, Finland – June 12, 2025

All Guns Blazing (first time since 2019)

Hell Patrol

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Freewheel Burning

Breaking The Law

A Touch Of Evil

Night Crawler (first time since 2012)

Firepower

Solar Angels (first time since 2005)

Gates Of Hell

Metal Gods

The Serpent And The King (live debut)

One Shot At Glory

Between The Hammer And The Anvil

Judas Rising

Giants In The Sky (live debut)

Painkiller

Hell Bent For Leather

Living After Midnight

