I didn't expect the Presidents' Day sales to be this good for rock music fans, but these deals on hoodies, collectables, vinyl, headphones & more have proven me wrong

Monday, February 16, 2026 marks Presidents' Day in the US - a day that was originally established in 1879 to honour the birthday of the first US president, George Washington, who was born on February 22.

Originally called Washington's Birthday, the name was changed in 1971 to Presidents’ Day and it now takes place on the third Monday every February - and with it being a federal holiday, many online retailers cut prices on a whole range of products to mark the event.

If you're a fan of tv and film streaming services, YouTube TV has a nice offer over Presidents' Day. Sign up now, and you'll save $46 for your first two months. That's down from the usual monthly price of $82.99 to $59.99. You also get a 10-day free trial thrown in for good measure.

Hot Topic sale: Save up to 70% site-wide

Hot Topic is the go-to website for all things pop-culture and they often have money off their vast range of products. But with up to 70% off site-wide right now, this is a great time to dive in an explore everything they have to offer. From hoodies and backpacks, to sneakers, t-shirts, collectables and more, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something you’ll love.

Funko POP! ROCKS: Iron Maiden - Eddie: was $49.99 now $38.88 at Amazon
There are many Funko Pop! Rocks figures to collect, but grabbing every single one would be a wallet-buster. However, if you're a bit more selective and have room on your shelf for 4 brilliant models, then this Iron Maiden Eddie set should do the job. Maiden's mascot is presented in his Live After Death, Seventh Son, Somewhere In Time and Nights Of The Dead guises. Grab the set straight from Amazon.

The Beatles Anthology Collection (2025 Edition): was $374 now $280 at Amazon
The Beatles' Anthology Collection was remastered by Giles Martin and released last year to accompany the Disney+ series. This box set is spread across 12LPs and contains a total of 191 tracks, including live cuts, studio outtakes, demos and more. It's a sprawling compilation that's a must buy for Beatles aficionados - and with 25% off on Amazon for Presidents' Day, it's the perfect time to grab this box set if you haven't already.

Victrola Stream Onyx: was $799.99 now $678.86 at Amazon
There's a head-spinning £121 saving on the slick fully manual, belt-driven, two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx this Presidents' Day over at Amazon. Not only does it look great, but it's a rock-solid turntable that'll look great in your music room.

Syitren R300: was $119.99 now $99.49 at Amazon
While music streaming remains hugely popular, a quick jaunt through social media shows that many people are returning to the good old days of physical media and in particular, CDs. They're usually available for a good price, don't take up much space and you actually own that music to play as often as you like. There are loads of great portable CD players available, but I like the R300 thanks to its eye-catching finish and quality. Grab one at Amazon this Presidents' Day

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM5s may have been superseded by the XM6, but for they remain an excellent and dependable pair of quality headphones. I use my XM5s every day and I'm still not tempted by the newer model because I have absolutely nothing to complain about. They're comfortable for long listening sessions, the sound quality is amazing, and the 30-hour battery life is perfect. There are four colour variations available, but this 25% off sale price only applies to the Black and Silver models.

JBL Go 4: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon
The JBL Go 4 portable speaker is so good, I have two of them. Why? Because you can pair them up for stereo sound and they sound brilliant on their own. They're very small too - about the same size as a pack of cards, so you can drop one into your pocket or backpack for music on the go. The Go 4 is robust little speaker too, and with 7 hours of music from a single charge, it's turned into my daily speaker of choice while I'm at work. Get one right now with 20% off at Amazon.

Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon
This is a brilliant 47% saving on the versatile Roku Streaming Stick HD for Presidents' Day. It gives you instant access to your favourite TV and film streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, ESPN, Peacock, Roku and more for one low price.

NordVPN: Save 73%, 30-day money-back guarantee at Nord

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 73% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal. If you want to keep watching your favourite shows when you're away from home for business or pleasure, a VPN is a must.

YouTube TV: Monthly plan down from $82.99 to $59.99 for two months

Right now, you can save a total of $46 for your first two months of access to YouTube TV. A monthly sub usually costs $82.99, but this offer takes that down to $59.99. You'll have access to a whole world of news and entertainment, including MTV Classic, ESPN, PBS, SyFy and dozens more channels. There's also a 10-day free trial. This offer ends on March 17, 2026.