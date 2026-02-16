"I wish that people’s lives weren’t political. I wish that our rights over our bodies weren’t political. I wish that feeding children wasn’t political. But it is." Texan doom punks Die Spitz are fighting for their rights

“People are fucking angry. I’m fucking angry,” says Eleanor Livingston, one of the vocalists/ guitarists of Die Spitz. “I think there’s a lot to be angry about in these times.”

You feel that anger as soon as you hit play on Something To Consume, the debut album from the Texan hardcore punks. There’s the smouldering furore of opener Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay), the high-octane Girlschool-esque anthem Riding With My Girls, and Throw Yourself To The Sword – a headbanger that plucks a riff from Tony Iommi’s subconscious and pairs it with an unflinching decree to find “that thing missing deep in your spine”. Singing of fury, consumption and disillusionment, they’re not pulling any punches.

“We’ve been taking a more political stance,” says fellow guitarist/vocalist Ava Schrobilgen. “I wish that people’s lives weren’t political. I wish that our rights over our bodies weren’t political. I wish that feeding children wasn’t political. But it is. We don’t have a choice to just stand there and pretend that it isn’t. So I think that’s where a lot of the anger comes from.”

Die Spitz - American Porn (Live on KEXP) - YouTube Watch On

The Austin, Texas quartet were raised on classic metal and 90s rock, and deftly stitch together the sounds of grunge, thrash and punk into an album made for repeat listens. Righteously angry and impossibly catchy, it’s hard to fathom how Die Spitz aren’t already massive – but they’re on their way.

Though they only formed in 2022, the high school friends have already built a hardcore following and a buzz around being a band you have to see live.

“I think it’s our lack of shame or embarrassment up onstage, and people really feel that and allow themselves to dance and mosh,” says bassist Kate Halter of their appeal. “It’s become quite the community, too, for our fans – just being able to let go.”

Something To Consume is out now via Third Man. Die Spitz' UK tour starts tomorrow at The Underworld in Camden. The band play Download Festival in June.

IN SHORT

Sounds Like: The coolest girl you know taking over the stereo

For Fans Of: Plasmatics, Witch Fever, Amyl And The Sniffers

Listen To: American Porn