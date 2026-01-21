Jack White has mercilessly mocked Donald Trump in the wake of the President's so-called "365 wins in 365 days" pronouncement, in which the current administration lists its accomplishments during its first year in office.

The list, announced to great fanfare during a grievance-packed 104-minute speech in the White House press room, prompted the White Stripes founder to share the latest in a series of posts that are highly critical of Trump.

"Me do accomplishments!" wrote White. "Trump smart. Good boy deserve Nobel Peace Prize! Dementia? What is? NO! Trump smart, pass brain test, name giraffe. Me President of Venezuela and Canada. Me want Greenland too for fun. Mom said Trump could have been great baseball player but also big building with bars on windows. Building for very sick people. Trump not sick. Trump smart. MAGA. Very smart people made Trump President. Very smart people keep Trump President. Take nap now. Use fake, I mean real Peace Prizes for pillows. Trump accomplishment. Nighty night."

White then commented on his own post, promising to block anyone taking issue with his stance.

"Anyone who comments 'stick to music' or words to that effect gets blocked," he wrote. "Anyone who likes said comment gets blocked too. I leave a couple up so everyone knows why they were blocked. This is my house, not town square. Ted Nugent and Kid Rock I'm sure are looking for more MAGA supporters, so I suggest you head over to their houses."

White then signed off in the manner of his Presidential nemesis: "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

White's post is merely the latest in a long-running to-and-fro between White and the White House. In December, he described Donald Trump as a "disgusting, vile, egomaniac loser" after comments the President made following the murder of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner. And in August, he called Trump "an orange grifter", a "conman", a "low-life fascist", a "bankrupter of casinos" and a "professional golf cheat," and more.

In response to the August post, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast, "Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."