Lamb of God changed their logo because the old one looked like "a falafel restaurant menu"

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has revealed the reason for the metal band's recent refresh of their logo.

Fans will have noticed the new logo adorning the sleeve of the band's upcoming 12th album Into Oblivion, which will be released on March 13 through Century Media and Epic.

It replaced the logo that had been in use for around 20 years, and the reason for the change is likely not one you'll have heard before.

Blythe tells the Hardlore podcast: "Our logo, to be perfectly honest, needed changing. It’s the papyrus font.

"Had we known 20-whatever years ago that we would wind up looking like a falafel restaurant menu, we wouldn’t have used that."

The Into Oblivion album title is Blythe's commentary on the current state of the Unites States of America.

He previously said: "In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago."

Album artwork for Lamb of God's album 'Into Oblivion' (Image credit: Press)

Randy Blythe: Lamb of God, Sobriety, Punk Over Metal & Czech Prison (HardLore) - YouTube Watch On

Lamb of God North American/European tour

Mar 17: National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor

Mar 19: Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mar 20: Toronto, ON GCT Theatre

Mar 22: Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Mar 24: Minneapolis, MN Armory

Mar 25: Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Mar 27: Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Mar 28: Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Mar 30: Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

Mar 31: Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Apr 01: Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Apr 3: San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Apr 04: Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Apr 05: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Apr 07: Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

Apr 10: Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

Apr 11: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Apr 12: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Apr 14: Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

Apr 15: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Apr 16: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Apr 18: Reading, PA Santander Arena

Apr 19: Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

Apr 21: Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

Apr 23: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 25:Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Apr 26: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9: Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 17: Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville

May 20: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Jul 24: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Türkiye

Jul 25 – 27: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 27 – 31: Râşnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 1: Wacken Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Aug 5: Lisbon Vagos Open Air, Portugal

Aug 6 – 9: Kortrijk Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium

Aug 7: Walton-on-Trent Bloodstock Open Air, England

Aug 11: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark

Aug 12 – 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 13 – 15: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 14 – 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Holland

Oct 30 – November 3: Miami Headbangers Boat



Tickets are available to purchase from the band's official website.