Lamb of God changed their logo because the old one looked like "a falafel restaurant menu"
Sometimes brands need a refresh – but Lamb of God's reason for designing a new logo is surely a first
Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has revealed the reason for the metal band's recent refresh of their logo.
Fans will have noticed the new logo adorning the sleeve of the band's upcoming 12th album Into Oblivion, which will be released on March 13 through Century Media and Epic.
It replaced the logo that had been in use for around 20 years, and the reason for the change is likely not one you'll have heard before.
Blythe tells the Hardlore podcast: "Our logo, to be perfectly honest, needed changing. It’s the papyrus font.
"Had we known 20-whatever years ago that we would wind up looking like a falafel restaurant menu, we wouldn’t have used that."
The Into Oblivion album title is Blythe's commentary on the current state of the Unites States of America.
He previously said: "In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago."
Lamb of God North American/European tour
Mar 17: National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor
Mar 19: Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mar 20: Toronto, ON GCT Theatre
Mar 22: Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Mar 24: Minneapolis, MN Armory
Mar 25: Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Mar 27: Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Mar 28: Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Mar 30: Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
Mar 31: Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Apr 01: Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Apr 3: San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Apr 04: Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Apr 05: Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Apr 07: Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
Apr 10: Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
Apr 11: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Apr 12: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Apr 14: Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
Apr 15: Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Apr 16: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Apr 18: Reading, PA Santander Arena
Apr 19: Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
Apr 21: Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
Apr 23: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 25:Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Apr 26: Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9: Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 17: Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville
May 20: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Jul 24: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Türkiye
Jul 25 – 27: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 27 – 31: Râşnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 1: Wacken Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Aug 5: Lisbon Vagos Open Air, Portugal
Aug 6 – 9: Kortrijk Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium
Aug 7: Walton-on-Trent Bloodstock Open Air, England
Aug 11: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark
Aug 12 – 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 13 – 15: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 14 – 16: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Holland
Oct 30 – November 3: Miami Headbangers Boat
Tickets are available to purchase from the band's official website.
