Heart add more dates to Royal Flush tour

Heart have added another run of US dates to their ongoing Royal Flush tour. The latest schedule begins on February 15 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, and finishes at the Event Center in Fishers, IN, on March 15.

Lucinda Williams has been confirmed as support at the shows in Little Rock, Bossier City, El Paso, Rio Rancho, Colorado Springs, Fargo and Fishers, while the dates in San Antonio and Prior Lake are billed as "An Evening with Heart" events. Full dates below.

Tickets go on sale at 10am ET this Friday, September 19.

The new dates are in addition to the band's previously announced shows in November and December, which find Heart supported variously by Todd Rundgren, Cheap Trick and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

The band have not yet confirmed a return to Europe to fulfil their cancelled 2024 tour.

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2025/26

Nov 12: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV #

Nov 14: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV #

Nov 15: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV Las Vegas #

Nov 18: Anaheim Honda Center, CA ∞

Nov 19: Bakersfield Dignity Health Arena, CA ^

Nov 21: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA #

Nov 23: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA ∞

Dec 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE ∞

Dec 04: Green Bay Resch Center, WI ∞

Dec 06: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, IN #

Dec 08: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH #

Dec 10: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH +

Dec 12: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT #

Dec 14: Hershey Giant Center, PA %

Dec 17: Richmond Altria Theater, VA #

Dec 19: Danville Caesars Virginia, VA #

Dec 21: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN #

Feb 15: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Feb 18: Tallahassee Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center, FL

Feb 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 22: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL @

Feb 25: N. Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR @

Mar 01: Bossier City Brookshire Grocery Arena, LA @

Mar 03: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX #

Mar 06: El Paso El Paso County Coliseum, TX @

Mar 07: Rio Rancho Rio Rancho Events Center, NM @

Mar 09: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO @

Mar 11: Fargo Scheels Arena , ND @

Mar 13: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, MN #

Mar 15: Fishers, Fishers Event Center, IN @

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

# 'An Evening With Heart' show

^ with Todd Rundgren

∞ with Cheap Trick

+ with with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

@ with Lucinda Williams