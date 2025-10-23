Iron Maiden announce Run For Your Lives North American tour for 2026 including Louder Than Life festival - and they'd like you to keep your phones away

Iron Maiden have announced a series of 2026 North American stadium and amphitheatre dates as the latest leg of their Run For Your Lives world tour.

The heavy metal legends will follow up their summer European tour with a twelve-date trek that will include stops in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Los Angeles and next year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Support on the dates will be split between thrash metal royalty Megadeth, with another thrash institution in Anthrax also joining for some shows

“We are greatly looking forward to bringing Run For Your Lives to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it," says Maiden bassist and leader Steve Harris. "It’s an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us. Megadeth are playing all the shows and it’s an honour to have them join us on their last ever tour. We also have Anthrax with us on the bigger shows, we had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016. We’re delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them.”

“This whole tour has been such great fun," says singer Bruce Dickinson. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too! We’ve got all the big ones from that early period including Hallowed, Run To The Hills, Trooper, Number Of The Beast, Killers, Powerslave, 2 Minutes…and some of them we haven’t played in the US for over 20 years!! Plus there’s some real epics including my particular favourite Rime of the Ancient Mariner and Seventh Son... We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!”

“For a tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Iron Maiden, the scale and incredible visual aspects of this tour deserve larger venues than the arenas we have generally played in the past," says Maiden's long-serving manager, Rod Smallwood. "We particularly chose this time of year to go bigger outdoors but to give us darkness when we go on stage so you will see the best of the production. Fans certainly won’t be disappointed in the show or the 50th anniversary set list that is for sure!

“We particularly look forward to playing the huge shows in Montréal and the Alamodome in San Antonio, two of the biggest shows we have ever played in North America plus, of course, Louder Than Life - America’s biggest Rock Festival! Along with the stadium shows in Los Angeles, New Jersey and Hershey we have also chosen to play a few of the biggest amphitheaters as they always have a fantastic atmosphere and great visual sight lines. We’re also going to be doing everything we can to bring the hugely popular Eddie’s Pop-up Dive Bar experience across the Atlantic for the very first time. Our European fans just loved these and we’re convinced that the mix of Maiden fans, Trooper Beer & exclusive Tour merch makes for a winning combination.

“Likewise we will continue to offer the well-loved Trooper VIP Experience at all venues.

“Finally it was really special on our European dates this year to see that the vast majority of our fans appreciated and respected our request to severely limit their use of phones at our concerts, ideally just keeping it in their pockets the whole time, especially in those standing areas in front of the stage. Our fans’ understanding and cooperation made a colossal difference to the atmosphere of every show and increased the enjoyment enormously for the band and fans alike.

"So for all our North American shows we are once again requesting that fans keep their phones in their pockets and enjoy the show ‘in the moment’, rather than raise their phone in the air trying to film sections and thus inconveniencing those around them and annoying the band. So if a so-called fan near you thinks they are special and filming what they selfishly want please just ask them, very politely of course, to put their phone somewhere the sun doesn’t shine!”

See the full list of dates below and get details on all presales from the official Iron Maiden website.

Iron Maiden North American tour 2026

Aug 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

Sep 03: Montréal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sep 05: Harrison, NJ - Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sep 09: Boston, MA - TD Garden *

Sep 11: Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

Sep 12: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

Sep 15: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

Sep 17: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 19: Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sep 22: Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sep 25: Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *^

Sep 29: San Antonio, TX – Alamodome *^

* Megadeth supporting

^ Anthrax supporting