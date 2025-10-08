Following the news of Rush's return to the stage this week, fans scurried to the internet to find out more about new drummer Anika Nilles, the German musician tasked with filling the late Neil Peart's place behind the Rush kit.

Now Tama Drums, the Japanese percussion company that provides Nilles' equipment, have uploaded a new video showing her playing through FouFou, one of the tracks from her third solo album, False Truth, which was released last month.

Reaction to the video is almost universally giddy, with fans praising Nilles' technique, speed and fluidity around the kit, especially as the song gains momentum towards its climax.

"I absolutely cannot follow or understand what's happening here," says one commenter. "But it sounds and feels right and somehow complete."

"The more I see of this drummer, the more I see why Geddy and Alex picked her," says another. "Wonderful. All about the drumming. So good."

"Wow!" adds a third. "Extraordinary!"

Anika Nilles - FouFou - Star Maple - YouTube Watch On

Nilles, whose social media following has exploded since the announcement, has made only one public comment about her appointment so far.

"It's truly an honour!" she wrote on an Instagram story. "Big shoes to fill! Thank you, Geddy and Alex for trusting me and welcoming me on this incredible journey with you!"

Other musicians to have congratulated Nilles on the news include Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, who many fans suggested would be a perfect candidate for the Rush job.

"Incredible! I am so happy for Geddy and Alex! And so excited for all of us Rush fanatics around the world!" posted Portnoy. "Congrats to Anika Nilles, who I’m sure will be amazing. She’s awesome! This will be a beautiful way to pay tribute to Neil and to honour his and the band's legacy! I can’t wait to see this."

Fans can participate in the Rush ticket presale if they sign up at Ticketmaster by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59pm ET. Full dates below.

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH