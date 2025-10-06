"Life is full of surprises!" Rush announce first live shows in eleven years, reveal new live drummer
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined on their first live dates for over a decade by former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced US dates for a new Rush North American tour, starting in June. Titled Rush Fifty Something, they will be the band's first live dates for eleven years, with the tour starting at The Los Angeles Forum, the venue where Rush's last dates, the R40 tour, culminated on August 1, 2015. Drummer Neil Peart died of glioblastoma in 2020, aged 67.
The dates will mark the debut of the band's new live drummer, Anika Nilles. The German drummer, composer, and producer performed as Jeff Beck’s drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums. Geddy Lee also doesn't rule out another musician joining him and Lifeson on stage for the comeback shows.
“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," says Lee. "A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.
"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.
"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of Rush show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together.”
The new dates have been announced with the blessing of both Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil’s widow and daughter.
“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist," they say in a statement.
"Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.
"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”
Fans will be able to participate in the Rush artist presale if they sign up by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59pm ET here. Presale begins on Monday, October 13 at 12 noon local time in the US and Canada and Thursday, October 16 at 12 noon local time in Mexico.
General sales begins on Friday, October 17 at 12 noon local time for the US & Canada, and 11am local time for Mexico here.
You can see all the dates below.
Rush Fifty Something 2026 live dates
Jun 7: CA Los Angeles Kia Forum
Jun 9: CA Los Angeles Kia Forum
Jun 18: MX Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes
Jun 24: TX Fort Worth Dickies Arena
Jun 26: TX Fort Worth Dickies Arena
Jul 16: IL Chicago United Center
Jul 18: IL Chicago United Center
Jul 28: NY New York Madison Square Garden
Jul 30: NY New York Madison Square Garden
Aug 7: ON Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Aug 9: ON Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Sep 17: OH Cleveland Rocket Arena
