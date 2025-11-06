“It’s been an incredible ride”: Journey announce the dates for their epic Final Frontier farewell tour

Hard rock icons Journey have revealed the dates for the first leg of their Final Frontier farewell tour.

The band have announced 60 shows, beginning on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and running through until July 2 in Laredo, Texas. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, November 14 at 10am local time.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way – through every song, every era, every high and low,” Journey guitarist Neal Schon says in a statement.

“We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production – the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.

He continues: “As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain.

“While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead.

“This tour is both a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Keyboard player Jonathan Cain adds: “It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The current journey line-up features Schon and Cain plus singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen and keyboard player Todd Jensen.

Schon co-founded Journey in 1972, and has been their sole constant member since. The band had their biggest success in the late 1970s and early 1980s with singer Steve Perry, who feature on albums since as Infinity and Escape, and the hit singles Don’t Stop Believin’ and Faithfully.

In recent years, Journey’s music has been in danger of becoming overshadowed by the offstage soap opera that surrounds them

In 2017, Schon blasted Cain, Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory for visting the White House during Donald Trump’s first presidency, saying: “Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion.”

In subsequent years, Schon and Cain have sued and counter-sued each other over the band’s finances with the keyboard player even filing a lawsuit while the band were on tour in 2024.

Feb 28: Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Mar 2: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 4: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Mar 5: Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

Mar 7: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Mar 9: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON

Mar 11: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Mar 12: Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC

Mar 14: PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT

Mar 16: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Mar 17: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Mar 19: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Mar 21: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Mar 22: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Mar 25: Simmons Bank Arena, Little Rock, AR

Mar 26: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Mar 28: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Mar 29: Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

Mar 31: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Apr 3: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Apr 4: InTrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Apr 6: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Apr 8: Casey‘s Center, Des Moines, IA

Apr 9: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Apr 12: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 14: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID

Apr 15: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Apr 17: Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

Apr 19: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Apr 21: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Apr 22: Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Apr 24: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

May 15: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

May 16: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

May 18: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

May 20: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

May 21: First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

May 23: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

May 27: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

May 28: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

May 30: Food City Center, Knoxville, TN

May 31: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Jun 3: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

Jun 4: Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA

Jun 6: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Jun 7: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Jun 10: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Jun 11: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Jun 13: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun 14: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 17: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Jun 18: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Jun 20: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Jun 21: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Jun 24: Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline, IL

Jun 25: Great Southern Bank Arena, Springfield, MO

Jun 27: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS

Jun 28: Cajundome, Lafayette, LA

Jul 1: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Jul 2: Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX