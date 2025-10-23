"Take cover." Foo Fighters announce 2026 stadium tour with Queens Of The Stone Age - listen to new Foos song Asking For A Friend now

Foo Fighters are back with another riffy new single, Asking For A Friend, and have announced details of a North American stadium tour for 2026, with fellow rock heavyweights Queens Of The Stone Age supporting.

Dave Grohl and co. initially announced the single's release on social media with a short clip of the track; Asking For A Friend arrives after the Foos put out Today's Song in July and surprise-dropped a live EP earlier this month.

"Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing," says Dave Grohl in a statement accompanying the news.

"From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon.

"What better way to share the view than with close friends? In 1992 I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme. The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album Blues for the Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens of the Stone Age.



"Take cover. But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. Asking for a Friend is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come.”

Listen to Asking For A Friend and see the full list of Foo Fighters 2026 North American tour dates below (Queens Of The Stone Age to support on all dates except Fargo on September 12).

Foo Fighters' last album, 2023's But Here We Are, topped the UK album charts and was their first not to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins since 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Hawkins died in March 2022 while the band were on tour in Colombia. Drummer Josh Freese filled the vacant drum stool for live performances from 2023, but was dismissed in May this year and replaced by Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin. In a twist, Freese has since rejoined Nine Inch Nails, having drummed in the band from 2005 to 2008.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Foo Fighters also have tour dates planned in Mexico for November to take them to the end of 2025.

Aug 4: Toronto ON Rogers Stadium

Aug 6: Detroit MI Ford Field

Aug 8: Chicago IL Soldier Field

Aug 10: Cleveland OH Huntington Bank Field

Aug 13: Philadelphia PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug 15: Nashville TN Nissan Stadium

Aug 17: Washington DC Nationals Park

Sep 12: Fargo ND Fargodome

Sep 15: Regina SK Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Sept 17 Edmonton AB: Commonwealth Stadium

Sep 20: Vancouver BC BC Place

Sep 26: Las Vegas NV Allegiant Stadium