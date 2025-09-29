Ghost announce 2026 North American tour
North America! Prepare to get Ghosted!
Ghost have announced the latest leg of their Skeletour world tour, and it's taking place across North America early next year. Tobias Forge's spooky party metal megaweights will hit the Kia Center in Orlando on Wednesday January 21, before hitting up a further 19 dates in the USA and Canada, eventually finishing up at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on February 23.
See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 3 at 10am local time from the official Ghost website.
The tour will follow up a busy twelve months for Ghost, who released sixth album Skeletá back in April to critical acclaim. Speaking to Metal Hammer ahead of the album's release, Tobias Forge explained that he wanted to take a slightly different lyrical approach to putting the new album together.
“I felt super-proud and pleased with [previous album, 2022's] Impera,” he says. “But it was quite heavy on external political influence, critique of social structure. There’s really nothing new to say about that. Fine. So what do I do? Well, instead of shining a light onto other things, I want to make more of an introspective, ‘basic core feelings’ record. That seems interesting! Writing a song that embodies hope, sorrow, regret, hate, love.
“With most of the things I’ve written, including parts of the first record [2010’s Opus Eponymous], there’s this misconception that they’re about the Devil, and they aren’t, really,” he added. “They’ve always been about mankind’s relationship with the concept of life and death, and God and divine presence – or absence. Some songs are expressed with more specificity at a certain individual or a certain aspect of society. I just felt that I wanted this new record to be...” he pauses for a moment. “About being human. Being alive.”
Reviewing Skeletá for Metal Hammer, writer Joe Daly described the record as "an album that demands patience, revealing its seductive charms over multiple listens."
"And no, that’s not a cop-out," he continued. "It’s a testament to its depth. This is Ghost freed from expectation. Tobias Forge has nothing left to prove. And so, he does precisely what he wants. The faithful will undoubtedly follow. The rest will be left scratching their heads, unsure whether they missed the point or if Ghost have finally moved beyond their reach.
Ghost Skeletour North American tour dates 2026
Jan 21: Orlando Kia Center
Jan 22: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Jan 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center
Jan 26: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Jan 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan 30: Montreal Bell Centre
Jan 31: Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Feb 02: Columbus Nationwide Arena
Feb 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center
Feb 05: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena
Feb 07: Tulsa BOK Center
Feb 10: Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Feb 12 Spokane: Spokane Arena
Feb 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena
Feb 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
Feb 17: Portland Moda Center
Feb 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center
Feb 21: Anaheim Honda Center
Feb 23: Inglewood Intuit Dome
