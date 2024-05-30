You Me At Six add extra nights in Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham and London to their Final Nights Of Six farewell tour

By
published

The ‘Final Nights of Six’ tour just got much, much bigger

You Me At Six
(Image credit: Press)

You Me At Six have added seven extra shows to their 2025 farewell tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Surrey pop-punk stars announced the dates for the Final Nights Of Six tour last week, but due to popular demand, seven cities will get to spend an additional evening with Josh Franceschi's band.

Announcing their farewell run of shows, which is now set to kick off at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre on March 6, 2025, frontman Josh Franceschi says, “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for two decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their fucking thing, and fucked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practise! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and i’m looking to forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.”

The quintet announced their intention to split in January, stating “We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.”

You Me At Six Final Nights Of Six Tour 2025

Mar 06: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland [New]
Mar 07: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland
Mar 08: Belfast Telegraph Building
Mar 10: Exeter The Great Hall
Mar 11: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall
Mar 13: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall
Mar 14 : Cardiff Students Union Great Hall [New]
Mar 15: Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City [New]
Mar 20: Newcastle NX
Mar 21: Glasgow, Barrowland [New]
Mar 22: Glasgow, Barrowland
Mar 23: Glasgow, Barrowland
Mar 25: Leeds, O2 Academy
Mar 26: Leeds, O2 Academy [New]
Mar 28: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Mar 29: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Mar 30: Birmingham, O2 Apollo [New]
Mar 31: Birmingham, O2 Apollo
Apr 02: London O2 Academy Brixton [New]
Apr 04: London, OVO Arena Wembley

A post shared by You Me At Six (@youmeatsixofficial)

A photo posted by on

Tickets for all shows go on general sale at tomorrow, May 3l, at 9am, here.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.