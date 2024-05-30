You Me At Six add extra nights in Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham and London to their Final Nights Of Six farewell tour

You Me At Six have added seven extra shows to their 2025 farewell tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Surrey pop-punk stars announced the dates for the Final Nights Of Six tour last week, but due to popular demand, seven cities will get to spend an additional evening with Josh Franceschi's band.



Announcing their farewell run of shows, which is now set to kick off at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre on March 6, 2025, frontman Josh Franceschi says, “We want to celebrate this with as many of our fans as possible. We’ve put in the work for two decades and I want this band to be remembered for being one of the good ones that came in, did their fucking thing, and fucked off before they got kicked out. The final date at Wembley is 20 years to the day of our first band practise! That’s going to be really special. We have been very lucky and i’m looking to forward to this final year. I’m just really having an amazing time.”



The quintet announced their intention to split in January, stating “We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.”

You Me At Six Final Nights Of Six Tour 2025

Mar 06: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland [New]

Mar 07: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Mar 08: Belfast Telegraph Building

Mar 10: Exeter The Great Hall

Mar 11: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall

Mar 13: Cardiff Students Union Great Hall

Mar 14 : Cardiff Students Union Great Hall [New]

Mar 15: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City [New]

Mar 20: Newcastle NX

Mar 21: Glasgow, Barrowland [New]

Mar 22: Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar 23: Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar 25: Leeds, O2 Academy

Mar 26: Leeds, O2 Academy [New]

Mar 28: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Mar 29: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Mar 30: Birmingham, O2 Apollo [New]

Mar 31: Birmingham, O2 Apollo

Apr 02: London O2 Academy Brixton [New]

Apr 04: London, OVO Arena Wembley

A post shared by You Me At Six (@youmeatsixofficial) A photo posted by on

Tickets for all shows go on general sale at tomorrow, May 3l, at 9am, here.