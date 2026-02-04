Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson’s next album features Sepultura members and is being recorded at Dave Grohl’s studio
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser lets some big details slip in a new social media post
The next solo album by Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson will feature members of Sepultura and is being recorded at Dave Grohl’s studio.
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser lets the details slip in a new social media post, taking to Instagram to share photos of himself playing percussion in the studio alongside Dickinson. He also shares a picture of Grohl with mixing and mastering engineer Brendan Duffey, suggesting their involvement with the upcoming record.
Kisser writes: “What a privilege! Truly an honor to participate on the new album of the great master of metal [Bruce Dickinson] a gentleman and a fucking legend! Thank you for letting me play some percussion on the album!”
He then switches to Portuguese to thank Duffey for the invite, and reverts to English to add: “And [Dave Grohl] what a studio you created, simply magical. Hope you like the distortion from the new pedal [by Fuel Music Audio] 🤘🏻 Heavy Metal rules!”
Sepultura singer Derrick Green appears to be involved in Dickinson’s album as well, as he has shared a selfie of himself with the Iron Maiden man to social media. “With the legend himself!” he says in the Instagram post.
Dickinson, who’s fronted Iron Maiden since 1981, revealed last year that he hoped to record his next solo album, the follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project, in January 2026. He also said that the album will be recorded “old-school, live”.
“We’re doing it, everybody on the floor, with the intention of keeping it all,” he told Chris Jericho on the Fozzy frontman and pro-wrestler’s podcast Talk Is Jericho. “Not with, ‘Oh, we’re gonna do it, everybody on the floor, and then we’re gonna keep the drums and re-record everything.’ No! The idea is, we’re gonna keep it all. Only if it really stinks will we redo it.”
Grohl is the owner of recording space Studio 606, which started as his home studio in Richmond, Virginia before being moved to Northridge, California and becoming the headquarters for his band Foo Fighters. Other artists who’ve used the facility over the years include Lamb Of God, Ghost, Stone Sour and Tenacious D. In 2022, the studio was featured in Studio 666: Foo Fighters’ theatrically-released horror film, about a haunted studio that sends Grohl into a murderous rampage.
After finishing work on his new album, Dickinson will return to Iron Maiden mode. The heavy metal legends are starting the second European leg of their Run For Your Lives 50th-anniversary tour in May and capping it off with a blockbuster show at Knebworth House in the UK in July. They have further dates in North, Central and South America booked from August to November.
Dickinson started his solo career in 1989, when he contributed the song Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter to the Nightmare On Elm Street 5 soundtrack. In 1993, he left Iron Maiden to focus more fully on his own music. He rejoined the band in 1999 and has continued to release solo albums, albeit at a slower rate, with The Mandrake Project having been his first solo music in 19 years.
