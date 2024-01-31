"Now is a good time to call time": You Me At Six announce split

You Me At Six are breaking up after 20 years.

The English pop-rock band, who scored UK number one albums with 2014's Cavalier Youth, and 2021's Suckapunch, announced the news today, January 31, while also revealing plans for a farewell world tour in 2025.



Vocalist Josh Franceschi says: “When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

Next month, the quintet will embark on a sold-out UK tour, and they are also set to headline Slam Dunk festival in May.

Upcoming dates are:



Feb 09: Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Feb 10: Norwich, UEA

Feb 11: Bristol, o2 Academy

Feb 13: Oxford, o2 Academy

Feb 14: Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Feb 15: Aberdeen, P&J Live

Feb 17: Liverpool, Liverpool University

Feb 18: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Feb 19: Brighton, Concorde 2 (BRITS week War Child charity show)



May 25: Slam Dunk South, Hatfield Park

May 26: Slam Dunk North, Temple Newsam



The quintet have posted a farewell career-spanning video on YouTube, titled Time, as they put the band to rest.



A message beneath the video runs:



'Time

Something we never have enough of but always need more of.

Sometimes it goes by slowly, sometimes it goes by fast.

Some things are over quickly, some were built to last.

Twenty years in the making, beyond our wildest dreams.

Trips around the sun we’ve lost count, one more for memories.

People love stories with endings

Page after page, year after year

We’ll give you a final chapter because

We’ve climbed our Everest, we’ve faced our fears

Its time.

It's time for the finish line

It's time for goodbye.

So for the last time, one more time

It’s time.'



Sign up at sixersforlife.com for details of the band's soon-to-be announced farewell world tour dates.