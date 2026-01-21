Uriah Heep lynchpin Mick Box is to miss some dates on the band's farewell tour after falling ill. The news was announced in a statement posted on the band's social media accounts from Box's bandmates, singer Bernie Shaw, keyboardist Phil Lanzon, drummer Russell Gilbrook and basist Dave Rimmer.

The statement reads: "We would like to let everyone know that Mick has been taken ill and will not be able to perform the first few shows on the Scandinavian leg of The Magician's Farewell Tour starting in Tampere, Finland, this Thursday.

"We are monitoring Mick's progress daily, and he will be back on the road as soon as he is fit. He sends his best, along with his sincere apologies to you all.

"We have been very lucky to have Sam Wood stand in at the very last minute, with Mick's blessing, for the shows Mick cannot make.

"We truly appreciated everyone's understanding in this unfortunate position we are in, and hope you can make Sam welcome in this less than easy task for him.

"We will keep you updated on Mick's progress and see you all starting tomorrow."

Sam Wood is the guitarist with Thin Lizzy-spinoff Black Star Riders, and Wayward Sons, the band led by former Little Angels frontman Toby Jepson.

These are the first Uriah Heep shows Box has missed since the band was founded in 1969. Six years later, during a performance in Louisville, KY, he fell off the stage and broke his wrist in four places, but played the remaining 30 shows of the U.S. tour with his arm in a plaster cast.

"None of us are getting any younger, and since Brexit and covid the touring side of the business is becoming tougher and tougher, making it almost impossible to do the really long tours that we like to do," Box told Classic Rock last year. "Tour bus prices have tripled. The Government only allows us ninety days outside of the country. It’s more and more difficult, on every front."

Uriah Heep: The Magician's Farewell Tour 2026

Jan 22: Tampere Talo Oy, Finland

Jan 23: Turku Logomo Oy, Finland

Jan 24: Jyväskylä Paviljonki, Finland

Jan 25: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

Jan 27: Stockholm Göta Lejon, Sweden

Jan 29: Oslo Konserthuset P-hus, Norway

Jan 30: Göteborg Trädgår'n, Sweden

Feb 01: Oslo Konserthuset P-hus, Norway

Feb 02: Stavanger Kuppelhallen, Norway

Feb 03: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway

Feb 04: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Feb 06: Lund Science Village Hall, Sweden

Feb 07: Esbjerg Musikhuset, Denmark

Feb 09: København DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Feb 10: Odense Musikhuset Posten, Denmark

Feb 23-27: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends Cruise, FL

Jun 26: Basel Town Hall, Switzerland

Jul 17: Leipzig Parkbühne, Germany

Jul 18: Spalt Leider Am See, Germany

Jul 19: Maidstone Maid Of Stone festival, UK

Jul 31: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Aug 01: Villingen Achwenningen, Germany

Aug 07: Schlosspark Schwetzigen, Germany

Aug 24: Bochum Zeltfestival Ruhr, Germany

Aug 25: Gießen Giessener Kultursommer, Germany

