Rare footage of a youthful Guns N' Roses playing Paradise City has surfaced online. The fan-shot video was captured at the Park Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles, CA, on August 2, 1987, on the same night the band filmed the promo video for Welcome To The Jungle.

"Due to a lot of demand, I decided to release my favourite performance of this famous and unreleased concert," says the uploader, who goes by the name of Red's GNR Videos. "This is far and away the best live version of Paradise City I've ever seen, including the very, very best Axl scream you will ever see right before the double-time solo."

The Paradise City clip is the third uploaded by Red's GNR Videos, following snippets of Mr Brownstone and My Michelle filmed on the same night. According to the description of the My Michelle clip, the videos were shot by Guns N' Roses associate Marc Canter, the band's first official photographer and the author of the 2008 book Reckless Road: Guns 'N Roses And The Making Of Appetite for Destruction.

Some footage shot at the Park Plaza was previously available as bonus online content associated with Canter's book.

“Nothing like this has been done before,” he told Classic Rock in 2008. “When you view a page online, a song jumps out at you, and you can play a video – and it’s not just a performance, there could be an interview too. Most of the stuff has been sitting in my collection for years and hasn’t been seen or heard by anybody!”

Guns N' Roses Live - Paradise City (Park Plaza Hotel, 08/02/1987, Welcome To The Jungle Video Shoot) - YouTube Watch On