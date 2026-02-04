"If they ever approached me, of course I would have done it...but I'm kind of relieved they didn't." Mike Portnoy responds to rumours he was in the frame to join Rush following the death of Neil Peart

Prog metal legend Mike Portnoy has responded to rumours he was in the frame to join Rush following the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

Responding to a series of questions posed by the readers of Metal Hammer, the Dream Theater drummer - who returned to the band in 2023 after 13 years away - states flatly that he never once offered his services to surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, but would consider playing with them if asked, and if the circumstances were right.

“I read Geddy’s book [My Effin' Life, published in 2023], and he mentioned about all the drummers kind of offering themselves to them and how much it turned him and Alex off," he explains.

"I did send my condolences to Geddy and Alex after Neil passed, but I never once tried to throw my hat in the ring for Neil’s gig. I realise that’s a sacred role that should only ever be filled if Geddy and Alex choose for it to be so. And sure enough, here we are with them choosing to finally do so, which has been really incredible.”

When Hammer follows up by asking him if he'd have taken a role with the band if offered, Portnoy responds: “If they hypothetically ever approached me with it, of course, I would have done it with the utmost respect and honour.

"But frankly, I’m kind of relieved they didn’t. First of all, filling Neil’s shoes is going to be impossible. If anybody ever thought Mike Mangini [Dream Theater drummer from 2010-2023] filling my shoes was tough, try filling Neil Peart’s shoes! And I came back home to Dream Theater, which is where I belong. So if, hypothetically, if they had approached me with this reunion that they’re doing, it would have put me in an incredibly awkward position because of the timing of it all.”

In October, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced Rush's first shows in over a decade, and the first to take place since Neil Peart's death. The shows will take the form of dates spread across North America this summer, with German drummer Anika Nilles set to play in place of Peart.

Speaking about taking on the not insignificant task of playing Peart's parts, Nilles commented: "The past few days have been quite overwhelming. I’m sure many of you feel the same. I want to take a moment to sincerely thank Geddy and Alex for their trust and for welcoming me on this incredible new journey with Rush.

"I also don’t want to miss the chance to warmly welcome all the new faces here and to thank you for your kind and open-minded words - they truly mean a lot. At the same time, I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has followed and supported my journey over the years. We’re all in this together now, and I couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead."