Yes reschedule Relayer live European dates for 2023

Prog legends Yes have announced they have rescheduled their European Relayer tour dates for 2023, on which the band will perform their 1974 album in full, along with a selection of classic Yes material.

In March the band announced that they would alter their live plans in the UK to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge, and had hoped to reschedule the Relayer dates for later this year. Logistical issues mean they've had to move those dates to 2023, although that dopes mean that the show at the Rockhal in Luxembourg has been added back in.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans," says keyboard player Geoff Downes. "Relayer will be special.”

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall. Roger Dean will be directing the production and joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art.

Rescheduled Relayer live dates:

May 7: POR Lisbon Campo Pequeno

May 8: SPA Madrid La Riviera

May 9: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz

May 11: ITA Padova Gran Teatro Geox

May 12: ITA Milan Teatro Dal Verme

May 13: ITA Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione

May 15: AUS Vienna Arena

May 16: SWI Zurich Hall

May 18: CZE Prague Forum Karlin

May 19: GER Halle (Saale), Steintor-Variete

May 21: GER Berlin Admiralspalast

May 22: POL Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki,

May 23: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola

May 25: EST Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall

May 26: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

May 28: SWE Stockholm Cirkus

May 29: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

May 30: DEN Aarhus Train

Jun 1: DEN Helsingor Kulturvaerftet

Jun 2: GER Moenchengladbach Red Box

Jun 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Jun 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Jun 6: BEL Leuven Het Depot

Jun 7: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.