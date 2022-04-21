Yes reschedule Relayer live European dates for 2023

Prog legends Yes have announced they have rescheduled their European Relayer tour dates for 2023, on which the band will perform their 1974 album in full, along with a selection of classic Yes material.
In March the band announced that they would alter their live plans in the UK to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge, and had hoped to reschedule the Relayer dates for later this year. Logistical issues mean they've had to move those dates to 2023, although that dopes mean that the show at the Rockhal in Luxembourg has been added back in.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans," says keyboard player Geoff Downes. "Relayer will be special.”
The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall. Roger Dean will be directing the production and joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art.
Rescheduled Relayer live dates:
May 7: POR Lisbon Campo Pequeno
May 8: SPA Madrid La Riviera
May 9: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz
May 11: ITA Padova Gran Teatro Geox
May 12: ITA Milan Teatro Dal Verme
May 13: ITA Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione
May 15: AUS Vienna Arena
May 16: SWI Zurich Hall
May 18: CZE Prague Forum Karlin
May 19: GER Halle (Saale), Steintor-Variete
May 21: GER Berlin Admiralspalast
May 22: POL Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki,
May 23: POL Warsaw Klub Stodola
May 25: EST Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall
May 26: FIN Helsinki House of Culture
May 28: SWE Stockholm Cirkus
May 29: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
May 30: DEN Aarhus Train
Jun 1: DEN Helsingor Kulturvaerftet
Jun 2: GER Moenchengladbach Red Box
Jun 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Jun 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel
Jun 6: BEL Leuven Het Depot
Jun 7: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.