Yes announce they'll celebrate 50 years of Close To The Edge this June

Prog legends Yes have announced a change to their upcoming UK The Album Series Tour and they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic album Close To The Edge, which was released in 1972.

This tour, twice rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic was originally intended to showcase the band's 1974 album Relayer album but will now feature Close To The Edge, performed in full, along with other classic tracks from the band's extensive repertoire.

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art. A full performance of the Relayer album will now be featured in a future tour in The Album Series. An announcement regarding the European dates will be made shortly.

“We reached a real high, doing Close To The Edge,” says Steve Howe. "We valued the musicianship, the artistic ideas and the vocalising that people bring and that’s why we’re still doing it, because it’s exciting to do! Close To The Edge was voted the most-proggy album possibly ever made. It was very experimental. We had already done 10-minute epics but with Close To The Edge we just took it a stage further and I’m very pleased we were brave enough to do that."

An announcement regarding the European dates will be made shortly.

Yes The Album Series Close To The Edge 2022 UK tour

Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 22: York Barbican, UK

Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

Jun 29: Cork Opera House, IRE

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or the band's website where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.