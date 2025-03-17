"We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs." Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce special shows in the UK, US and Mexico

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band with a tour intended to reimagine their catalogue "in a captivating new light".

The Hidden In Pieces tour will feature the New York trio accompanied by strings and piano for "intimate performances" in the UK, US and Mexico.

In a statement announcing the tour, the band say: "Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you. Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​'all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.​'



"To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight... and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Hidden In Pieces tour 2025

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 19: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 30: Mexico City Teatro Metrópolitan, Mexico

July 01: Mexico City Teatro Metrópolitan, Mexico

Jul 09: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jul 10: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jul 11: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jul 14: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Jul 15: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Jul 18: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 19: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Ju 22: Chicago Chicago Theatre, IL

Jul 23: Chicago Chicago Theatre, IL

Jul 29: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Jul 30: New York Beacon Theatre, NY



Pre-sales for the tour begin on March 19 at 10am local time, with the general on-sale beginning on March 21, at 10am local time.

For more information, go here.